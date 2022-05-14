Expand / Collapse search
Eric Adams blasts pro-life 'radical extremists,' says women have 'right' to abortions up until day of birth

Adams attended a pro-abortion rally in New York City on Saturday

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
NYC Mayor Adams calls for 'no' limitations on abortion Video

NYC Mayor Adams calls for 'no' limitations on abortion

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined the 'Bans Off Our Bodies demonstration' in NYC. He believes "Men should not have that right to choose how a woman should treat their body."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams slammed the pro-life movement as "radical" on Saturday and pledged that he would "fight" to ensure there are "no" limitations on abortion.

"Abortion is health care. It’s that simple. And New York City won’t let a group of radical extremists take away health care or any human right without a fight," Adams tweeted Saturday using the hashtag "BansOffOurBodies."

New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the press conference at Harlem Hospital after the shooting of a New York City Police Department officer, in Harlem, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in New York. 

New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the press conference at Harlem Hospital after the shooting of a New York City Police Department officer, in Harlem, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in New York.  (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura File)

PRO-CHOICE ACTIVISTS DESCEND ON DC, VOW TO BE 'UNGOVERNABLE' AS THEY PROTEST DRAFT SUPREME COURT OPINION

Adams attended a pro-choice protest in New York City on Saturday and said that he doesn't believe there should be any limitations on abortion.

Abortion rights activist Cristela Luiz (L) confronts an anti-abortion demonstrator during a Bans Off Our Bodies rally at the base of the Washington Monument on May, 14 2022, in Washington. 

Abortion rights activist Cristela Luiz (L) confronts an anti-abortion demonstrator during a Bans Off Our Bodies rally at the base of the Washington Monument on May, 14 2022, in Washington.  (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

"No I do not," Adams said when asked at the "Bans Off Our Bodies" demonstration in New York City whether there should be any limitations on abortion.

CLARENCE THOMAS SAYS 'TREMENDOUSLY BAD' ABORTION DRAFT LEAK CHANGED THE SUPREME COURT 'FOREVER'

"I think women should have the right to choose their bodies," Adams said when pressed again about abortions up until the day of birth. "Men should not have that right to choose how a woman should treat their body."

Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Frankfort, Ky., as Kentucky lawmakers debate overriding the governor's veto of an abortion measure. 

Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Frankfort, Ky., as Kentucky lawmakers debate overriding the governor's veto of an abortion measure.  (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File)

The comments from Adams come as pro-choice protesters are demonstrating across the country in response to a leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting that Roe v. Wade is on the verge of being struck down. 

Recent Fox News polling shows that over half of Americans believe that abortion should be prohibited after 15 weeks of pregnancy. 

