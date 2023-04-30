Epstein’s private calendar reveals planned meetings with Obama admin official, CIA chief

Jeffrey Epstein’s newly-revealed private calendar showed scheduled meetings with the current CIA director, a college president and attorney who served in the Obama administration, according to a report published Sunday.

New documents, which belonged to the rich convicted pedophile and were obtained by The Wall Street Journal, showed planned meetings with a slew of prominent individuals, including now-CIA Director William Burns, Bard College president Leon Botstein, Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler and professor Noam Chomsky.

All the scheduled meetings were slated to take place after Epstein was jailed in 2008 on charges of solicitation, including soliciting a minor. WSJ could not prove each scheduled meeting actually took place, and the documents did not reveal the purpose for the meetings.

A spokesperson for Burns, who has taken the CIA’s helm since 2021 under the Biden administration, said the nation’s spy chief met with Epstein a decade ago when he was trying to leave the government.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN DEATH RAISES QUESTIONS THAT 'MUST BE ANSWERED' FOR VICTIMS, GLORIA ALLRED SAYS

"The director did not know anything about him, other than that he was introduced as an expert in the financial services sector and offered general advice on transition to the private sector," CIA spokeswoman Tammy Kupperman Thorp said. "They had no relationship."

GHISLAINE MAXWELL MOUNTS $10M APPEAL AGAINST 20-YEAR SEX TRAFFICKING SENTENCE: REPORT

Ruemmler had dozens of meetings with Epstein following her work for the Obama administration and before taking the reins as Goldman Sachs' top lawyer in 2020, according to WSJ. The documents show Epstein was planning on Ruemmler joining him for a trip to Paris in 2015 and another visit to his private island in the Caribbean in 2017.

A Goldman Sachs rep told the outlet that Ruemmler had a working relationship with Epstein when she was employed at law firm Latham & Watkins LLP, but did not travel with Epstein. The spokesperson said Epstein introduced Ruemmler to potential legal clients, such as Bill Gates.

VIRGINIA GIUFFRE WON'T ‘REMAIN SILENT’ ON PRINCE ANDREW SEXUAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS ONCE GAG ORDER LIFTS: LAWYER

"I regret ever knowing Jeffrey Epstein," Ruemmler said.

The Journal reported that the majority of people they spoke to said they met with Epstein for donations or to make powerful connections. Botstein, who has served as Bard College’s president since 1975, said he met with Epstein to try to get him to donate to the liberal arts school.

"I was an unsuccessful fundraiser and actually the object of a little bit of sadism on his part in dangling philanthropic support," Botstein told the outlet. "That was my relationship with him."

Botstein said he visited with Epstein in 2012 and thanked him for unsolicited donations and that he met him several times after in an effort to receive more donations.

"We looked him up, and he was a convicted felon for a sex crime," Botstein said, noting that Bard has an educational program to assist prisoners. "We believe in rehabilitation."

Chomsky told the outlet that he had met with Epstein, and the two discussed politics and academia.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL SAYS SHE BELIEVES JEFFREY EPSTEIN WAS ‘MURDERED’ IN POST CONVICTION PRISON INTERVIEW: REPORT

Other prominent figures on the documents included: Ariane de Rothschild, chief executive of the Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild Group; Joshua Cooper Ramo, who at the time served on the boards of Starbucks Corp. and FedEx Corp; former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak; Harvard University professor Martin Nowak; and anthropologist Helen Fisher.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Epstein was found dead in a jail cell in New York City in 2019 while he was awaiting a trial on sex trafficking charges.

Botstein, the CIA, Ruemmler, the Edmond de Rothschild Group, Kissinger Associates, Nowak, Fisher, and Chomsky did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.