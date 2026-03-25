Epstein's accountant and lawyer reveal DOJ never questioned them about disgraced financier's crimes

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A former accountant and lawyer for the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein both told the House Oversight Committee earlier this month that the Department of Justice had never interviewed them about Epstein’s crimes.

"I’ve never been questioned by any government authority," Epstein's ex-accountant Richard Kahn said.

He noted that he had received a grand jury subpoena from the Southern District of New York and from the U.S. Virgin Island’s Department of Justice for documents about Epstein’s property.

"Both of the requests were for the same thing. They were asking for Epstein’s estate documents. They wanted to see his will and his 1953 trust," Kahn said.

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Similarly, Darren Indyke said he had never been asked about Epstein’s dealings.

"Personally no," Indyke told the Oversight Committee. "I don't believe I have."

When asked if that surprised him, Indyke told investigators he believed it was consistent with the scope of his employment.

"Given my role as a transactional attorney for Mr. Epstein, no," Indyke said.

Epstein, a former financier with a formidable social circle, died in 2019 while imprisoned on charges of sex trafficking minors. His death, which was ruled a suicide, left behind questions about whether Epstein had facilitated illegal sexual encounters for some of his contacts and prompted public demands for accountability for possible accomplices.

Like many public figures, Kahn and Indyke both appear in the Epstein Files — troves of documents released by the DOJ in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

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Their communications in the files do not, on their own, implicate any wrongdoing and neither does their appearance before the House Oversight Committee.

Their depositions come among a series of other interviews from lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Interviewers have called figures like former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, billionaire businessman Les Wexner and Epstein’s accomplice and romantic partner Ghislaine Maxwell to deliver testimony.

So far, none of the subjects interviewed by the Oversight Committee have faced charges for their proximity to Epstein, except for Maxwell. She was convicted in 2022 on charges of exploiting underage girls.

Indyke, the attorney, said he was aware of Epstein’s original 2008 plea deal in Florida where he admitted to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

"He was adamant that he had no idea that anyone involved was underage and personally assured me that he would never again let himself be in that position. I believed him and I made the mistake of believing that Mr. Epstein would not again commit a crime," Indyke said.

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Kahn, Epstein’s accountant, gave a similar statement.

"Epstein told me his 2006 arrest was a mistake, that he did not know the woman was underage, and that nothing like that would happen again," Kahn said.

"I believed him at the time and never saw what appeared to be a minor in his presence. Had I learned of his horrific behavior, I would have quit work immediately," Kahn added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kahn and Indyke for comment.