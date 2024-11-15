Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk blasts John Bolton as 'staggeringly dumb warmonger' after criticism of Trump AG pick Matt Gaetz

Bolton also opposes President-elect Donald Trump's choice of former Rep Tulsi Gabbard to serve as director of national intelligence

Business tycoon Elon Musk excoriated former National Security Adviser John Bolton after Bolton blasted President-elect Donald Trump's decision to tap Matt Gaetz as attorney general.

During an appearance on "Meet the Press NOW," Bolton said the pick "must be the worst nomination for a Cabinet position in American history." 

Musk pushed back in a post on X, calling Bolton "a staggeringly dumb warmonger," saying that Bolton's opposition to someone is "a great sign!"

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE GAETZ HOUSE ETHICS REPORT?

"Gaetz will be great," Musk added.

Left: Elon Musk; Center: Matt Gaetz; Right: John Bolton

From left to right, Elon Musk, Rep. Matt Gaetz and former National Security Adviser John Bolton. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images | Andrew Harnik/Getty Images | Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Just do the opposite of whatever Bolton recommends," Musk wrote in another post, capping his comment off with the face with tears of joy emoji.

Bolton also called Gaetz "totally incompetent" for the position and described him as "a person of moral turpitude."

DEMOCRAT SENATOR REACTS TO GAETZ NOMINATION: ‘RED ALERT MOMENT’

Matt Gaetz speaking

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks at a campaign rally for President-elect Donald Trump on Oct. 12, 2024 in Coachella, California (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

"The Senate's new leadership should tell the President-elect that he is endangering Republican Senators by forcing a vote in favor of Gaetz’s nomination. The leadership should insist that this nomination be withdrawn," Bolton declared in a post.

During an appearance on CNN, Bolton indicated that he thinks the Senate should unanimously vote against confirming Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard, who Trump tapped to serve as director of national intelligence. 

Gaetz "issued his resignation letter effective immediately," House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday. 

DEMOCRATS TRASH TULSI GABBARD AFTER TRUMP TAPS HER FOR DNI POST

Rep. Matt Gaetz speaking as Donald Trump stands nearby

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks with former President Donald Trump, left, at the Steer N' Stein bar while attending the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Gaetz had just been re-elected last week. He served in the House of Representatives since 2017.

Bolton also shared his scathing criticism of Gaetz on X, but the former lawmaker responded with a joke, writing, "We’ll mark John down as a 'maybe.'"

