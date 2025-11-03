Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk backs Andrew Cuomo in NYC mayoral race

Tech billionaire dismisses Republican Curtis Sliwa as vote for 'Mumdumi or whatever his name is'

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has chosen his candidate in the New York City mayoral election and shared his decision on Monday.

Supporting former Governor Andrew Cuomo, Musk said on X, "Remember to vote Tuesday in New York!"

"Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is," he added, suggesting that a vote for Curtis Sliwa, the GOP candidate, amounted to the same as a vote for Mamdani.

… VOTE CUOMO!" he concluded.

TOP 5 MOMENTS FROM FIERY NYC MAYORAL DEBATE: 'HE LITERALLY HAS NEVER HAD A JOB'

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo wearing a jacket.

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo leaves a campaign stop in New York City on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Previously, Musk had criticized Mamdani and labeled him a "charismatic swindler."

In an interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Musk said his policies would cause a major decline in living standards.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX also acknowledged that Mamdani was the frontrunner in the mayoral race but said that his agenda, if implemented, would hurt New Yorkers' quality of life.

MAJOR NEW YORK PAPER ENDORSES ANDREW CUOMO OVER 'CALLOW AND MEALY-MOUTHED' MAMDANI

Zohran Mamdani

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani accepts an endorsement from the United Bodegas of America in the Bronx, New York City, on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.  (Deirdre Heavey/Fox News Digital)

"Mamdani is a charismatic swindler," Musk said. "I mean you gotta hand it to him, like, he can light up a stage, but he has just been a swindler his entire life," he added.

Musk's message on X comes as the 2025 New York City mayoral election looms.  

Other tech billionaires like Musk have opposed Mamdani's candidacy, with some spending millions on the race.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

