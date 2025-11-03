Elon Musk backs Andrew Cuomo in NYC mayoral race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has chosen his candidate in the New York City mayoral election and shared his decision on Monday.

Supporting former Governor Andrew Cuomo, Musk said on X, "Remember to vote Tuesday in New York!"

"Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is," he added, suggesting that a vote for Curtis Sliwa, the GOP candidate, amounted to the same as a vote for Mamdani.

… VOTE CUOMO!" he concluded.

Previously, Musk had criticized Mamdani and labeled him a "charismatic swindler."

In an interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Musk said his policies would cause a major decline in living standards.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX also acknowledged that Mamdani was the frontrunner in the mayoral race but said that his agenda, if implemented, would hurt New Yorkers' quality of life.

"Mamdani is a charismatic swindler," Musk said. "I mean you gotta hand it to him, like, he can light up a stage, but he has just been a swindler his entire life," he added.

Musk's message on X comes as the 2025 New York City mayoral election looms.

Other tech billionaires like Musk have opposed Mamdani's candidacy, with some spending millions on the race.