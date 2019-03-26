Elizabeth Warren sprints to catch New York City train in viral video: 'Try and keep up'

Like a typical New Yorker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was seen sprinting to catch a train at New York City's Penn Station — surprising at least one reporter who struggled to keep up.

The 2020 presidential hopeful didn't have much time to answer a TMZ reporter's questions Monday afternoon, as she was concerned about missing her scheduled train. The Democratic senator from Massachusetts was in New York for an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," which aired later that night.

"You're the fastest presidential nominee that's ever ... run for a train," the reporter joked as he filmed Warren.

In a two-minute video published by TMZ, Warren can be seen running into Penn Station from 8th Avenue and down the stairs, even as the TMZ reporter tried to keep up.

“Hi how are you,” she can be heard saying in the video. She also quickly apologized as she rushed past the reporter: “Sorry, I’m running for a train.”

When she arrived in the station and the reporter had caught up, she answered some of his questions about the campaign and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s newly released report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The senator hardly seemed out of breath as she reiterated that Mueller’s report should be made public, though she added that voters aren’t as interested in the special counsel’s findings as they are about other issues.

“I just spent the last two days doing public events in New Hampshire. I took a ton of questions. Do you know how many questions I got about the Mueller report? Zero,” she said in the video, which has been viewed more than 4,000 times on YouTube.

“People want to know about the things that touch their lives every day,” she added, in part, before apologizing for "running off" earlier.

The senator later tweeted at the outlet, which compared her to Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, saying: “Try and keep up, @TMZ.” The tweet garnered nearly 900 retweets by Tuesday afternoon.

Attorney General William Barr released his summary of Mueller's investigation on Sunday, in which he revealed the investigation found no indication that President Trump or his administration colluded with Russian forces to meddle in the 2016 election or obstruct justice in the years that have followed. Although Mueller also noted his report did not "exonerate" Trump on obstruction, Barr wrote, the "report does not recommend any further indictments, nor did the Special Counsel obtain any sealed indictments that have yet to be made public."

The House of Representatives voted unanimously 420-0 that the Mueller's report — not just Barr's summary — should be made public upon its completion. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's attempt to unanimously pass the non-binding measure without a roll call vote. The passage of the measure was previously challenged by Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, earlier this month.

Fox News’ Anna Hopkins and Gregg Re contributed to this report.