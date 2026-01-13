Expand / Collapse search
Elizabeth Warren says Trump called her after speech criticizing his record on costs

Elizabeth Warren said President Trump called her after a National Press Club speech criticizing his record on costs, credit cards and housing affordability

Alex Nitzberg
Elizabeth Warren warns that Democrats need to 'read the room' on the economy

Elizabeth Warren warns that Democrats need to ‘read the room’ on the economy

Progressive champion Sen. Elizabeth Warren urges Democrats to distance themselves from wealthy donors in midterm election push. (Credit: National Press Club)

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said that President Donald Trump called her on Monday following a speech in which she sharply criticized his record on costs and governance. 

"This morning, I gave a speech noting how Donald Trump is driving up costs for families, sowing terror and chaos in our communities, and abusing his power to prosecute anyone who criticizes him. I also laid out an argument for how Democrats should fight back and win," Warren said in her statement.

The left-wing lawmaker delivered a speech at a National Press Club event on Monday and then offered further remarks while responding to questions after the speech. 

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., holds a discussion at the National Press Building on Jan. 12, 2026 in Washington, D.C.  (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

"In my remarks, I made it clear that despite promising to lower costs On Day One, Trump has done nothing but raise costs for families," she said in the statement

She said Trump called her after her remarks at the event on Monday.

"I told him that Congress can pass legislation to cap credit card rates if he will actually fight for it. I also urged him to get House Republicans to pass the bipartisan ROAD to Housing Act," that "would build more housing and lower costs," she said in the statement.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Tuesday.

"President Trump and Sen. Warren had a productive call about credit card interest rates and housing affordability for the American people," a White House official noted.

In a post on Truth Social last week, President Trump called for capping credit card interest rates at 10% for one year.

"Effective January 20, 2026, I, as President of the United States, am calling for a one year cap on Credit Card Interest Rates of 10%. Coincidentally, the January 20th date will coincide with the one year anniversary of the historic and very successful Trump Administration," he declared in the post.

During comments at the National Press Club event, Warren said the president has a "credibility problem," saying he has not done "one damn thing to actually lower the cost of housing for the American people."

