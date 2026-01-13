Elizabeth Warren says Trump called her after speech criticizing his record on costs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said that President Donald Trump called her on Monday following a speech in which she sharply criticized his record on costs and governance.

"This morning, I gave a speech noting how Donald Trump is driving up costs for families, sowing terror and chaos in our communities, and abusing his power to prosecute anyone who criticizes him. I also laid out an argument for how Democrats should fight back and win," Warren said in her statement.

The left-wing lawmaker delivered a speech at a National Press Club event on Monday and then offered further remarks while responding to questions after the speech.

"In my remarks, I made it clear that despite promising to lower costs On Day One, Trump has done nothing but raise costs for families," she said in the statement.

She said Trump called her after her remarks at the event on Monday.

"I told him that Congress can pass legislation to cap credit card rates if he will actually fight for it. I also urged him to get House Republicans to pass the bipartisan ROAD to Housing Act," that "would build more housing and lower costs," she said in the statement.

"President Trump and Sen. Warren had a productive call about credit card interest rates and housing affordability for the American people," a White House official noted.

In a post on Truth Social last week, President Trump called for capping credit card interest rates at 10% for one year.

"Effective January 20, 2026, I, as President of the United States, am calling for a one year cap on Credit Card Interest Rates of 10%. Coincidentally, the January 20th date will coincide with the one year anniversary of the historic and very successful Trump Administration," he declared in the post.

During comments at the National Press Club event, Warren said the president has a "credibility problem," saying he has not done "one damn thing to actually lower the cost of housing for the American people."