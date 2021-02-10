Expand / Collapse search
Elizabeth Warren children's book 'Pinkie Promises' to be published this fall

Title references a ritual during her 2020 presidential run

Associated Press
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has not forgotten the many young people she befriended during her 2020 presidential run. 

The Massachusetts Democrat has a picture book out this fall called "Pinkie Promises" in honor of a favorite campaign ritual. When meeting a girl supporter, Warren would introduce herself by saying, "My name is Elizabeth, and I'm running for president because that's what girls do," then seal their bond with a pinky promise. 

"The pinkie promises I've made with thousands of girls will stay with me always," Warren said in a statement Wednesday. "Those promises are a reminder of our strength, and I hope this book will encourage even the youngest readers to dream big — because that's what girls do."

This combination photo shows cover art for "Pinkie Promises," by Elizabeth Warren and illustrations by Charlene Chua, left, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 4, 2021. (Godwin Books via AP, left, and Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

Warren's book will be released by the Macmillan imprint Godwin Books, and will feature illustrations by Charlene Chua. The Senator's other works include "A Fighting Chance" and "Persist," which is scheduled for May.

A portion of the author's proceeds for "Pinkie Promises" will be donated to several Massachusetts chapters of Girls Inc., a nonprofit that encourages girls to "be strong, smart, and bold, through direct service and advocacy."

