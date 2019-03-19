Electoral College talk a waste of time, says Dems' 2020 hopeful Delaney

Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney thinks it's a waste of time for candidates to talk about the Electoral College.

“I would love to get rid of the Electoral College because I don’t think it’s the right way -- but it’s not changing. I think to some extent it’s a total waste of time to talk about it,” the onetime Maryland representative said on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

“I’d rather talk about improving public education, creating a better health care system, lowering drug prices, investing in infrastructure. Doing things that matter to the American people.”

“Every vote matters and the way we can make that happen is that we can have national voting, and that means get rid of the Electoral College,” said another Democratic White House hopeful, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, in remarks Monday at Jackson State University in Mississippi.

Delaney also addressed the topic of age, and the question of whether fellow candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., 77, and former Vice President Joseph Biden, 76, were too old to run, reacting to a column in The Washington Post asking if the two veteran politicians had waited too long to pursue the high office.

“I don’t think people should be telling the American people that, you know, someone based on their age isn’t qualified to be the president. That’s up for the American people to decide,” Delaney, 55, told McCallum.

The former congressman also addressed his support for capitalism, something fellow candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., did Monday on MSNBC.

“It’s crazy. Look, I’m a capitalist. I was an entrepreneur before I ran for office,” Delaney said. “I believe in the power of capitalism, in its ability to create jobs and innovate, but I also believe in strong social programs.”