ELECTION SPOTLIGHT: Jennifer-Ruth Green on Inflation Reduction Act, competing in 'toss-up' midterm race

This week's Election Spotlight features only one candidate from the "toss-up" race in Indiana's First Congressional District, Republican nominee Jennifer-Ruth Green, who battling to unseat Democrat incumbent Rep. Frank Mrvan.

Ruth Green spoke to Fox News Digital exclusively about the Inflation Reduction Act, the FBI raid on Trump's Florida home, and her race to oust incumbent Mrvan.

Mvran did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

What is your response to FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s residence?

Ruth Green: "There is still a lot we don’t know in the case, and we certainly need transparency given the unprecedented nature of this raid. I believe everyone should be treated equally before the law. President Trump has the megaphone and the resources to seek justice. What I worry about is regular Americans who are in the cross-hairs of agencies like the IRS. They don’t have the money, lawyers, and accountants to fight back. In Congress, I’ll stand up to them."

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 passed last week. How do you think the new legislation will effect your race?

Ruth Green: "Despite its intentionally misleading name, this legislation will raise taxes on middle-class Americans, create an army of 87,000 new IRS agents, offer to give tax breaks and handouts to the rich, and double down on the reckless spending that has driven inflation to 40-year highs. The inflation that is crushing the lower- and middle-income families in my district is driven by reckless spending that my opponent Frank Mrvan has supported 100 percent of the time."

Last week, Gov. Abbott sent a buses of illegal immigrants to NYC, after sending several to Washington D.C over the past few months. Do you agree with the sending of illegal immigrants to these major cities? What is your policy to fix the immigration crisis along the southern border?

Ruth Green: "I find it interesting that the elites in New York and Washington, D.C. are all for unlimited illegal immigration when it's only impacting poor border towns and rural areas of Texas and Arizona, but are up in arms when it comes to their doorstep. It exposes their hypocrisy and unserious partisanship driving open border policies. We can be a compassionate, welcoming country, but there is nothing compassionate about the crime, sex tracking, and drug trafficking that is taking the lives of migrants and Americans alike."

What is your biggest weakness as a candidate for Congress?

Ruth Green: "I’ve spent my career in the military. I come from a world where the focus is completing the mission, not the politics. Politics is ugly sometimes. But I think that is a view shared with Hoosiers who are fed up with politics as usual, and they want someone who will fight for something new."

What do you feel is the top most important issue to voters in your state?

Ruth Green: "Inflation is the biggest issue hurting families and businesses in Indiana. Families are feeling the pain at the gas pump, in the grocery store, at the pharmacy, and going back to school shopping. Hoosiers want an end to the reckless tax and spending policies that my opponent Frank Mrvan has supported 100 percent of the time."

Why should voters support you over your opponent?

Ruth Green: "My opponent has gone Washington. He’s lost touch with the hardworking people of northwest Indiana. He’s voting for the policies of the Washington elite, from reckless spending that causes inflation to failed energy policies driving up the cost of gas, and bad economic policies that send American jobs to China. Mrvan has voted with Pelosi 99% of the time. I’ll work to restore commonsense in Washington and bipartisan compromise to cut middle-class taxes, stop inflation, restart American energy production and bring more manufacturing jobs back home.

