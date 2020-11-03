DHS official says Election Day ‘has been a little boring and that's a good thing’

Department of Homeland Security officials said Election Day has been a “good day” for cyber security, saying that it’s been “a little boring” while warning that the agencies will be on cautious footing for the remainder of the week.

A senior Cyber Security Infrastructure Agency official said Election Day 2020 has been “a little boring and that’s a good thing.”

“This is the bets case scenario, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” the official said, while noting that the “attack surface is shifting.”

The official pointed to the “5 Ds” which include “demand, defacement, denial of service, disinformation, and disruption.”

Meanwhile, DHS officials referenced several states with some internet connection issues, but noted that those were state and county issues.

As for cyber war, officials are calling Election Day “just another Tuesday on the internet,” but warned that they’ll be on very cautious footing for several days ahead.