Congress

Easter Monday could soon become federal holiday under new GOP proposal

'This isn't a radical idea,' Sen Eric Schmitt posted to X

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand Fox News
Published
Easter Monday could soon be a federal holiday under a new legislative proposal.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., and Rep. Riley Moore, R-W. Va., are leading the way on legislation to make the day following Easter Sunday a holiday amid several other countries also recognizing the holiday.

In a thread posted to X, Schmitt cited a poll that 81% of Americans celebrated Easter as of 2023, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

"This isn't a radical idea. It's a federal recognition of a tradition that is central to Western civilization—a tradition that's already recognized as a public holiday in nations across (and beyond!) the West, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand and most of Western Europe," the Republican lawmaker said.

WHITE HOUSE PLANS 'EXTRAORDINARY' HOLY WEEK AS TRUMP HONORS EASTER WITH 'THE OBSERVANCE IT DESERVES'

Senator Eric Schmitt, a Republican from Missouri, during the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Senator Eric Schmitt, a Republican from Missouri, during the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. ( Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Easter is a floating holiday, it can fall from Mar 22 to April 25. The only two-month gap in our federal holiday calendar is April-May. An Easter Monday holiday fills the gap—creating a three-day weekend when workers and families need it most. Pro-worker. Pro-family. Pro-faith," he added.

"There are plenty of practical arguments for it, too. Easter weekend already generates around $15 billion for our economy. Making it a three-day weekend could boost that by an estimated 10-15%, adding up to $2 billion in economic activity while strengthening American families."

There are 11 public federal holidays, which means that the federal public sector is closed, along with many private sector businesses. 

AHEAD OF EASTER AND AMID BIRD FLU, IS IT SAFE TO COLOR EGGS?

Children hands dying Easter eggs

Children dying Easter eggs at the table at home. (iStock)

The most recently added public holiday is Juneteenth, which is meant to recognize the abolition of slavery in the United States. It was signed into law by former President Joe Biden in 2021.

Christmas Day is the only traditionally religious holiday on the list.

Easter is on Sunday, and it is often considered the highest holiday in the Christian faith as it honors the resurrection of Jesus after the crucifixion on Good Friday. Additionally, it is also widely regarded in the U.S. as a spring celebration with the Easter Bunny and egg hunts.

UK SCHOOL FACES BACKLASH AFTER CANCELING EASTER CELEBRATION FOR 'INCLUSIVITY'

Cathedral of the Holy Cross

The congregation follows along to the Lord's Prayer. Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley celebrates Solemn Mass on Easter Sunday, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston on March 31. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"The passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is the most important event in the history of the world. ‘Christ broke the prison-bars of death and rose victorious from the underworld,’" Moore tweeted.

Senate bill 1426 was introduced by Schmitt on Thursday, and it’s been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee. 

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 