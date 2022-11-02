Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Voting
Published

Early voting data shows Republicans participating at higher rate than 2020; Democrats stay nearly the same

In Florida, more Republicans have voted early than Democrats

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Early voting surge: 600,000 mail-in ballots already cast in Pennsylvania Video

Early voting surge: 600,000 mail-in ballots already cast in Pennsylvania

USA Today White House correspondent Francesca Chambers and RealClearPolitics' Phil Wegmann joined 'Your World' to weigh in on early voting underway in Pennsylvania and the debate between Senate candidates Dr. Oz and John Fetterman. 

New data showing early voting trends show that Republicans are opting to cast their ballots before Election Day at a higher rate in the midterm elections than in 2020, while still lagging far behind Democrats.

According to statistics compiled by the U.S. Election Project, 33.3% of early votes have come from registered Republicans as of Wednesday in states that report such information. This is up from 30.5% two years ago. 

Democrats, meanwhile, are holding at a similar rate, with 40.6% of early votes coming from them, a small drop-off from 40.8% in 2020. The increase in the Republican share of the ballots goes along with a decrease in the percentage of non-affiliated voters or those registered with minor parties.

Not all states report party information, however, so the Election Project's data only represents the 23 states that do. In 2020, it was just 20 states. Arkansas, Idaho, Utah, and West Virginia are now reporting party registration data, while Kentucky is not, according to the project's website.

BLACK VOTER TURNOUT IS UP IN GEORGIA AS STACEY ABRAMS, WHITE HOUSE DOUBLE DOWN ON VOTER SUPPRESSION CLAIMS

Republicans need to take early voting 'more seriously': Douglas Heye Video

Republicans, in general, have been known to wait for Election Day more than Democrats. In Florida, however, a greater percentage of Republicans are voting early than Democrats. By Tuesday morning, 23.1% of registered Republicans had voted, compared to 21.5% of registered Democrats.

"This is not a good sign for Democrats," Election Project founder Prof. Michael McDonald wrote in a blog post. "Typically in Florida more registered Democrats vote early than Republicans."

HILLARY CLINTON QUESTIONS WHETHER VOTERS ‘REALLY UNDERSTAND’ WHAT'S AT STAKE IN THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Dems' voter suppression narrative blown away by record early voters Video

Looking at the percentage of votes cast, 43.4% have come from Republicans, 38% from Democrats, and 18.7% from others. This is in line with there now being more registered Republicans than Democrats in the Sunshine State, where GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio are up for reelection.

While Florida was once a battleground, data trends show that it could be turning into more of a Republican stronghold.

Early voting surges weeks ahead of midterm elections Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In other key states, the early voting statistics vary greatly. In Arizona, where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters 51%-45% in a New York Times/Siena College poll, Democrats have only slightly outpaced Republicans in early voting, 39.6% to 37%. In Pennsylvania, however, where Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman are in a hotly contested race, registered Democrats are way ahead in early voting turnout with 70.9% of the votes to Republicans' 20.5%.

Ronn Blitzer is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics and breaking news. 

More from Politics