Supreme Court justices all vaccinated with COVID-19 booster shots

All nine Supreme Court justices have received a COVID-19 booster shot, the high court confirmed Tuesday.

The confirmation came following an earlier report that the court was keeping mum regarding whether justices had received a third dose amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant, according to The Associated Press.

In March, the court announced that all justices have been vaccinated. The justices face regular testing before meetings, as do lawyers arguing before the court. Unless they are speaking before the court, lawyers must remain masked.

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh have both had COVID-19. Barrett came down with the virus before she was sworn in October 2020, and Kavanaugh tested positive a day before the court's term began last October. Kavanaugh's case required him to participate remotely.

The Supreme Court will hear cases Friday against two Biden administration policies concerning vaccines for millions of workers. The first policy requires workers at larger companies either to get vaccinated or wear face masks and get weekly tests. The second concerns a mandate that applies to health care providers receiving federal Medicare or Medicaid funding.

Except for 67-year-old Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who has an underlying health condition, the justices have not been wearing masks while in the courtroom.

