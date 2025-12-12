Duffy threatens to yank New York federal funds over illegally issued commercial driver's licenses

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that the federal government will yank tens of millions of dollars from New York state if they do not "come into compliance" with rules pertaining to the granting of commercial driver's licenses.

Duffy indicated that the state has 30 days to get in line.

"Fifty-three percent of New York's non-domiciled CDLs were issued unlawfully or illegally," he said during a press conference on Friday

"We’re holding New York accountable for issuing non-domicile commercial driver’s licenses to truckers illegally. FULL STOP. We’re giving New York 30 days to comply or we’ll withhold $73 MILLION! The safety of the American people comes first," he asserted in a post on X.

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles spokesperson Walter McClure has accused Duffy of lying about the Empire State.

"Secretary Duffy is lying about New York State once again in a desperate attempt to distract from the failing, chaotic administration he represents. Here is the truth: Commercial Drivers Licenses are regulated by the Federal Government, and New York State DMV has, and will continue to, comply with federal rules," McClure said in a statement.

"Every CDL we issue is subject to verification of an applicant's lawful status through federally-issued documents reviewed in accordance with federal regulations. This is just another stunt from Secretary Duffy, and it does nothing to keep our roads safer. We will review USDOT’s letter and respond accordingly."



This is a breaking news story and will be updated