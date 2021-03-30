Duckworth on Biden hesitance to complete troop withdrawal: 'We need to do our jobs' in Congress

As the deadline for troop withdrawal in Afghanistan nears, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said that 'we need to do our jobs in the Senate and the House in order to provide transparency for the American people on why and how long troops are in the Middle East.

TAMMY DUCKWORTH: Well, I don’t believe in artificial timelines. I want our troops to come home, absolutely. But, I want them to come home in a way that we don’t have to send them back three months later, six months later. And so, as a soldier, you never tell your enemy, 'hey by the way we’re leaving next week on Tuesday at 3 pm.' You don’t do that. You don’t tell your enemy what your actions are going to be that’s just common sense.

What I would like to see is a repeal and re-debate of the AUMF, which are the guidelines for the authorization of use of military force for why our troops are there and how they’re going to be there. And we need to do our jobs in the Senate and in the House.

We haven’t done that for over 18-19 years now. We need to go ahead and come up with a new AUMF so that the American people truly understand why those troops are wherever they are and how long they’re going to be there.

