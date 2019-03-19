Donald Trump slams Kellyanne Conway's husband as 'total loser'

President Trump has ensured some awkward dinner-table conversations at the Conway household, taking direct aim Tuesday at adviser Kellyanne Conway’s husband.

“A total loser!” Trump tweeted, in response to a post from campaign manager Brad Parscale about George Conway -- who despite his wife's senior role in the administration has emerged as an outspoken Trump critic.

“We all know that @realDonaldTrump turned down Mr. Kellyanne Conway for a job he desperately wanted. He barely worked @TheJusticeDept and was either fired/quit, didn’t want the scrutiny? Now he hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success. POTUS doesn’t even know him!” Parscale had tweeted Monday night.

KELLYANNE CONWAY'S HUSBAND RIPS TRUMP FOR 'PATHOLOGICAL' LYING, CLAIMS PRESIDENT HAS 'DISORDER'

Conway himself responded shortly afterward, tweeting: “Congratulations! You just guaranteed that millions of more people are going to learn about narcissistic personality disorder and malignant narcissism! Great job!”

The fiery tweets came after George Conway, who has frequently criticized Trump, questioned the president's mental health.

Conway elaborated early Monday, saying that Trump’s barrage of tweets over the weekend – including critiques of the late Sen. John McCain and “Saturday Night Live” – were a “product of his pathologies” rather than a “rational plan or strategy.”

He then retweeted a post from "Duty To Warn," which tried to demonstrate that Trump's activities matched the criteria for narcissistic personality disorder.

GEORGE CONWAY RAMPS UP TRUMP ATTACKS AS KELLYANNE DEFENDS BOSS

It was the latest salvo from George Conway, who last week posted a thread that began when he called out Trump for claiming that Judge Amy Berman Jackson's sentencing of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort earlier in the day had exonerated the president from the Russian collusion narrative.

“Have we ever seen this degree of brazen, pathological mendacity in American public life?" Conway asked in a tweet. "One day he makes a harmless slip of the tongue, something any mentally balanced person would laugh off. But instead he lies about it. He denies what the world can see on videotape. Even his donors and supporters wonder, what is wrong with him? Why would he feel compelled to tell such an absurd lie?”

The president’s camp has largely avoided responding to George Conway until now, with Eric Trump one of the few to fire back.

"Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all," Eric Trump wrote in December.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"@KellyannePolls is a great person and frankly his actions are horrible."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.