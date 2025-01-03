Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Greenland PM seeks independence following Trump acquisition comments

Acquisition would be the largest expansion of American territory in history

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Greenlanders could all become ‘millionaires’ if they join the US, expert predicts Video

Greenlanders could all become ‘millionaires’ if they join the US, expert predicts

Former U.S. State Department senior adviser Christian Whiton weighs in on President-elect Trump’s plan to add Canada and Greenland to the U.S.

Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede recently declared his intentions for the island's future, stating taking major steps to gain independence from Denmark is "necessary."

Egede's remarks, which follow a Dec. 22 post on Truth Social by President-elect Donald Trump advocating for the "ownership and control" of Greenland, focused on the basis of secession from Denmark.

"The upcoming new election period must, together with the citizens, create these new steps, based on the foundations that have already been created," Egede said. "It is about time that we ourselves take a step and shape our future, also with regard to who we will cooperate closely with, and who our trading partners will be."

Nuuk, Greenland

Houses are seen on the coastline in Nuuk, Greenland. (Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

AMB. CARLA SANDS: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S FOCUS ON GREENLAND--WHY WE HOPE TO STRENGTHEN OUR RELATIONSHIP

Trump tried in his first term to buy the mineral-rich, geographically important territory in what he called a "large real estate deal," Fox News Digital previously reported

"Greenland is ours," Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said last week. "We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom.

Davis Straight Arctic

The Sedco 709 offshore oil drilling rig in Davis Straight, between southwest Greenland and Baffin Island. (Getty Images)

American interest in Greenland dates back to the 1800's. 

TRUMP: US CONSIDERING POSSIBLY BUYING GREENLAND 

In 1867, the State Department explored buying both Greenland and Iceland, recognizing their strategic importance, Fox News reported. After World War II, Denmark turned down a $100 million offer from President Harry Truman for the island.

Anne-Sofie Toernsoe Olesen bowing down to the queen in a spaghetti strap gown

Anne-Sofie Toernsoe Olesen and Alexander Lüders Rix Bach from Egedal Municipality are received by Danish Queen Margrethe II, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Christian to a gala dinner for Prince Christians 18th birthday at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, on October 15, 2023. 200 young people from the country's 98 municipalities as well as the Faroe Islands and Greenland participated in October 15's gala dinner. (Photo by Emil Nicolai Helms / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by EMIL NICOLAI HELMS/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Acquiring the land would mark the largest expansion of American territory in history, topping the Louisiana Purchase.

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr contributed to this story.

