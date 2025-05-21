Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Jr. has 'ZERO interest' in a 2028 run, but isn't ruling out possibility of a political future

There have been two father-son presidential pairs so far in U.S. history

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Donald Trump Jr. is not ruling out the possibility of a political future, but asserts that he has no interest in making a run "anytime soon."

At the Qatar Economic Forum, he fielded a question about the possibility of running for office after his father steps down. 

During his response he did not close the door on the prospect, saying, "I don't know. Maybe one day… that calling is there."

Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. at the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Christopher Pike/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But he asserted in a post on X that he is not at all interested in pursuing office in 2028.

"And FWIW, I've always said, while I'll never 100% rule it out down the line, I have ZERO interest in running for office in 28 or anytime soon," he said in a portion of that post.

Donald Trump Jr. is President Donald Trump's eldest child.

The president just began his second term about four months ago.

There have been two father-son pairs in U.S. history who both served as president: George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, and John Adams and John Quincy Adams.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.