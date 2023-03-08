DOJ finds 'pattern or practice' of discriminatory policing in Louisville; department agrees to new policies

A Justice Department investigation into law enforcement in Louisville, Kentucky that was launched following the death of Breonna Taylor has found civil rights violations, officials announced Wednesday.

The Justice Department says the "comprehensive" review determined that "the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government (Louisville Metro) engage in a pattern or practice of conduct that violates the U.S. Constitution and federal law."

"The Department also announced that it has entered into an agreement in principle with Louisville Metro and LMPD, which have committed to resolving the department’s findings through a court-enforceable consent decree with an independent monitor, rather than contested litigation," it said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland described some of the conduct by officers "unacceptable" and "heartbreaking."

