Mexican Cartel Violence

DOJ charges five alleged Mexican cartel leaders, touts ‘extraordinary policework’ that led to indictments

A senior DOJ official said a hit-and-run case in Tennessee in 2019 led to an "international takedown" of cartel members

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver Fox News
Mexico extradites 26 top cartel leaders to US Video

Mexico extradites 26 top cartel leaders to US

Hudson Institute senior fellow Rebeccah Heinrichs joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss her reaction to the cooperation between the U.S. and Mexico and why President Donald Trump is joining an emergency call with EU leaders over Ukraine.

The Department of Justice announced on Thursday it brought criminal charges against five fugitives who are allegedly senior leaders of the United Cartels, a designated foreign terrorist organization, and involved in a massive drug distribution network.

DOJ Criminal Division head Matthew Galeotti said the announcement was a "significant step" for the DOJ and a result of "extraordinary policework."

 "This investigation began in a small town in Middle America and led to clandestine methamphetamine laboratories in Michoacán, Mexico. … This case demonstrates our relentless pursuit of cartel leaders who flood our communities with illegal drugs and terrorize citizens on both sides of the border with violence," Galeotti said.

US TREASURY SANCTIONS ‘BRUTALLY VIOLENT’ CARTEL FOR TIMESHARE FRAUD IN TOURIST HOTSPOT

Soldiers patrol for cartel

Soldiers patrol the streets of Aguililla, Michoacan state, Mexico, on March 11, 2022, after violent cartel activity. (Enrique Castro / AFP)

The Trump administration took a whole-of-government approach to addressing the United Cartels.

In addition to the indictments unveiled on Thursday, the Treasury Department announced economic sanctions against several of its alleged leaders and the State Department announced $26 million in rewards for information leading to the arrests of the five defendants, who remain at-large.

Those facing charges are Juan Jose Farias Alvarez, Alfonso Fernandez Magallon, Luis Enrique Barragan Chavez, Edgar Orozco Cabadas and Nicolas Sierra Santana.

The five men have allegedly been involved in a decades-long conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, including into the United States. They face drug trafficking charges that carry maximum penalties of life in prison.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

