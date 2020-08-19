DNC speakers: What to know about Cory Booker

New Jersey Sen. Cory Anthony Booker will be among the speakers to address the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Thursday.

During the final night of the convention, the longtime senator will try to rally support for presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Booker had served as Newark's mayor from 2006 until October 2013 when he won a special election to replace Frank Lautenberg as senator. In 2014, Booker won the election for a full term and became the ninth African American senator in U.S. history.

Booker has touted that he has dedicated his political career to "fighting for those who have been left out, left behind or left without a voice."

As a senator, Booker has long advocated for criminal justice reform and frequently speaks out about increasing the minimum wage. Booker was also seen as a leader in the fight to protect the Affordable Care Act. He championed proposals to "build upon the law, increase access to care and lower costs."

He was deemed a rising star in the Democratic Party and even spoke at two previous Democratic conventions, in 2012 and 2016. However, his presidential run fizzled earlier this year.

In January, the Democrat pulled his bid from the race, but he pledged to do “everything in my power to elect the eventual Democratic nominee for president.”

By March, Booker endorsed Biden, announcing on Twitter that the former vice president would “restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.”

Booker will run for reelection to the Senate this year. A handful of candidates have launched campaigns for the seat, but Booker is expected to have an easy path to reelection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.