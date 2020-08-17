Democratic convention speakers: What to know about Doug Jones

Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., will speak at the Democratic National Convention on Monday in support of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Jones will speak around 9 p.m. ET on Monday, the first day of the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention. Milwaukee had been preparing to host (and reap the rewards of) the convention that was expected to draw tens of thousands of people before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Here are five things to know about Doug Jones:

1. Jones has a reputation as a moderate

Jones is ranked the second-most conservative compared with other Senate Democrats, according to GovTrack.

2. He was elected to the Senate in 2017

In 2017, Jones won the Senate seat vacated by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions after he left to join the Trump administration. The seat was considered to be reliably Republican until the GOP candidate, Roy Moore, saw his campaign marred by allegations of sexual misconduct.

3. He broke Alabama's long Republican winning streak

Jones was the first Democrat to represent Alabama in the Senate in 21 years.

4. He's facing Republican Tommy Tuberville, whom Trump endorsed in the primaries

In a snub to his former attorney general, President Trump endorsed former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville – Sessions’ primary opponent – in the GOP Alabama Senate race.

“Tommy Tuberville is running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Alabama,” Trump tweeted in March. “He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our country down!”

5. He's a former U.S. attorney

Jones worked as a U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. He successfully prosecuted two of the four KKK bombers who killed four girls at a Black church in Birmingham, Ala., in 1963.

