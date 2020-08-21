Franklin Graham reflects on 'absence of God' at DNC ahead of DC prayer march

Following the conclusion of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Evangelist Franklin Graham called out the "absence of God" ahead of his planned prayer march in Washington, D.C.

"It has been interesting to see the absence of God," the son of the late Rev. Billy Graham wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

"I don’t believe America’s finest hours will be in front of us if we take God out of government and public life," Graham, the president and CEO of Samaritan's Purse, said. "It is God who set the standards we are to live by."

The prominent evangelical leader quoted the 10 Commandments from the Bible with commentary from Dr. Tony Evans, who spoke to Fox News religion correspondent Lauren Green on the "Lighthouse Faith" podcast: "When one nation under God becomes one nation apart from God, expect the consequences."

"God created us and this earth we live on," Graham said. " Who do we think we to try to rewrite the rules and run things apart from Him? Who do we think we to try to take Him out of everything?"

Graham’s comments come as Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign launched “Believers for Biden” to target faith leaders and religious voters.

Quoting Rev. Billy Graham, Pastor Marc Little, a supporter of President Trump's, blasted Biden for his support for abortion, which is opposed to his professed Catholic faith.

“The Democrat party has a crisis with God,” Little told “Fox & Friends First” on Friday. “In 2012, they booed placing God back on the platform, and this year, the Democratic caucuses are taking God out of the pledge of allegiance. The Black community is a faith community … they’ve got a real problem ahead.”

Graham is holding the "Prayer March 2020" on Sept. 26 in the nation's capital sponsored by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, of which he is the president and CEO.

"Along the 1.8-mile route, we will stop for focused prayer for America, our communities and families, and our leaders," the evangelical leader says in his invitation.

Participants will pray silently at seven key points during the march: The Lincoln Memorial, the White House, the Washington Monument, the World War II Memorial, the National Museum of African American Culture and History, the National Archives and the Capitol.

"We need to pray now more than ever than we've ever done in our life," Graham said in a promo for the event that is expected to bring thousands of Christians focused on praying for unity and healing for the nation.

Organizers say the march "is focused solely on asking God to heal our land. It is not a protest or political event, and we are asking participants to not bring signs in support of any candidate or party."

Trump may have carried White evangelical voters handily in 2016, but a new initiative aims to urge as many Christians to vote as possible, especially amid worries about voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Our Church Votes, an outgrowth of My Faith Votes, is a bipartisan nationwide campaign that seeks "to encourage church attendees to register to vote in upcoming national and local elections and to educate themselves on the issues most important to people of faith."

"We don't tell people who to vote for, but we do tell them they have a moral obligation to vote," Jason Yates, CEO of My Faith Votes, told Fox News. "For many Christians, 2016 was about the Supreme Court. Well, 2020 is also about the Supreme Court. As we have seen with the court's recent decisions, the bench has not been settled."