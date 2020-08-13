Franklin Graham warns Biden-Harris ticket ‘should be a great concern to all Christians’

Evangelist Franklin Graham, a prominent evangelical supporter of President Trump, is calling on Christians to take note of one issue presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris both adamantly support.

The son of the late Rev. Billy Graham notes, Biden-Harris "are labeled as the most pro-abortion presidential ticket in the history of our nation."

"This should be a great concern to all Christians," Graham, the president and CEO of Samaritan's Purse, tweeted. "As a follower of Jesus Christ, I am pro-life [and] believe every life is precious to God."

A Gallup poll from May found that almost a quarter of Democrats consider themselves pro-life, but Biden, who is Catholic, and Harris, a Baptist believer, both support abortion rights, in stark contrast to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Kristen Day of Democrats for Life of America, told "Fox & Friends First" Thursday the anti-abortion group was "already concerned about Joe Biden and his stance on abortion."

Citing Biden's recent reversal of decades-long support for the Hyde Amendment, which does not allow Medicaid to include abortion coverage, and that "he made the Democratic platform the most pro-abortion platform we have seen in history."

She said his choice of Harris as VP is even more concerning for pro-life Democrats "because her stance is even worse" than Biden's.

NARAL Pro-Choice America has awarded Harris a 100 percent voting record on pro-choice policies since she took office in 2017.

Day said many pro-life Democrats will let their voices be heard by staying home and not voting this year, similar to 2016 with then-nominee Hillary Clinton.