SENATE
Published

Feinstein spotted without mask at Dulles Airport despite calls for 'mandatory' policy

Sen. Feinstein has urged the FAA to issue 'nationwide, mandatory mask requirements'

By Evie Fordham, Alex Pfeiffer | Fox News
Sen. Dianne Feinstein photographed not wearing mask in airportVideo

Sen. Dianne Feinstein photographed not wearing mask in airport

California Democrat had called for nationwide mask mandate on airlines, public transportation.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., was spotted without a mask at Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Friday despite having called in June for the Federal Aviation Administration to adopt "mandatory" mask mandates at airports, on airplanes and on public transportation due to coronavirus.

The photos, obtained by "Tucker Carlson Tonight," show Feinstein on Friday near a man wearing a face mask while walking through Dulles Signature, a terminal at the airport for passengers flying private.

    Photos taken in a terminal for passengers flying private at International Dulles Airport show Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., without a face mask on Sept. 25, 2020. (Tucker Carlson Tonight exclusive)

    Photos taken in a terminal for passengers flying private at International Dulles Airport show Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., without a face mask on Sept. 25, 2020. (Tucker Carlson Tonight exclusive)

    Photos taken in a terminal for passengers flying private at International Dulles Airport show Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., without a face mask on Sept. 25, 2020. (Tucker Carlson Tonight exclusive)

    Photos taken in a terminal for passengers flying private at International Dulles Airport show Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., without a face mask on Sept. 25, 2020. (Tucker Carlson Tonight exclusive)

A traveler who was waiting at Dulles Signature at the same time as Feinstein said he was told he had to wear a mask.

Records show Feinstein's husband's private jet, a Gulfstream, departed Dulles International Airport around 1 p.m. and arrived in San Francisco a few hours later.

Feinstein wrote to the FAA to urge them to "issue clear, nationwide, mandatory mask requirements for all aviation employees and travelers" in late June.

"I ask that you issue guidance as soon as possible so passengers can have a clear understanding of the requirements and so that we may reduce exposure for workers and travelers alike," she wrote at the time.

Tucker Carlson Tonight's inquiries to Feinstein's office were not returned at the time of publication.

