The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday provided their 240,000 employees with detailed instructions on how to use a toothbrush, toothpaste and floss to keep their teeth clean.

In a blog post in the "employees resources" section of the DHS website, the massive department responsible for border security, citizenship and immigration, and other government functions provided four bullet points on how employees should brush their teeth.

"Use fluoride toothpaste," said bullet one. "Fluoride is what protects teeth from tooth decay and cavities. It prevents decay by strengthening the tooth’s hard outer surface, called enamel."

The notice advised workers to angle the toothbrush toward the gumline, brush all sides of their teeth using "small, circular motions," and to "brush your tongue."

The notice included two bullet points on how to floss.

"Use a string of floss about two feet long," it said. "Wrap it around the middle finger of each hand and grip it between your thumb and index fingers."

"Ease the floss gently between your teeth until it reaches the gumline," it continued.

The notice advised workers to contact their health care providers if they have any challenges with their oral health, and to visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s oral health care website for more information.

The DHS has been at the center of controversy over the security of the southwestern U.S. border for more than a year. Last month, Vice President Kamala Harris argued that border is "secure," but data from the border indicates a record number of illegal immigrants have crossed into the U.S. under President Biden’s watch.

By the time final fiscal year 2022 numbers are tallied, more than 2 million migrants will have been apprehended at the border, a record high that follows a near-record high in 2021.

This week, officials said at least 599,000 migrants crossed the border and evaded border authorities. That amounts to about 50,000 "gotaways" each month.

Last week, Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, refuted Harris’s claim and said the border is "obviously" not secure. This week, former U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott said the Biden administration is ignoring the record number of migrants crossing into the U.S.