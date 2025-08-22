DHS reveals illegal migrants convicted of child molestation, rape arrested in DC under Trump crime crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed a few of the convicted, violent criminals arrested in Washington D.C. as part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital.

DHS shared the arrests of five individuals caught in D.C. with Fox News Digital, which include illegal immigrants convicted of rape, child molestation, assault, and robbery with a deadly weapon.

"Secretary Noem unleashed the U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) to target the worst of the worst—including gang members, murderers, pedophiles, terrorists, and rapists," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital. "Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS has arrested more than 359,000 illegal aliens and removed more than 332,000."

David Pineda-Medrano, an illegal migrant from Guatemala, was previously convicted of attempted first-degree child sexual abuse and sexual abuse of a minor and assault causing bodily injury.

Junior Alexi Medina-Fuentes, an illegal migrant from Honduras, was previously convicted of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Texas.

Ja Mi, an illegal migrant from Thailand, was previously convicted of second-degree forcible rape in North Carolina.

Jorge Andres Garcia-Celis, an illegal migrant from Mexico, was previously convicted of molestation of a minor in California.

Leonardo Varela-Lopez, a criminal illegal migrant from Mexico, was previously convicted of assault and three counts of driving under the influence in Utah.

The quintet of illegal migrants from various countries are just a few of the criminals that ICE and DHS have rounded up in D.C. as President Trump continues his push to crack down on crime in Washington .

"The facts are ICE is targeting the worst of the worst—including murderers, MS-13 gang members , pedophiles, and rapists. 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens who have been convicted or have pending charges in the U.S.—that doesn’t even include known or suspected terrorists, foreign gang members, convictions for violent crimes in foreign countries, or INTERPOL notices," McLaughlin told Fox.

Trump declared a crime emergency on August 11th following several incidents of violent crime in DC, including the beating of ex-Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer Edward Coristine, nicknamed "Big Balls."

President Trump also implied that Chicago, Illinois, could be the next stop on his crime-tackling tour, telling reporters in the Oval Office Friday that "we're going to make our cities very, very safe," the president said. "Chicago's a mess."

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston