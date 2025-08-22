Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

DHS reveals illegal migrants convicted of child molestation, rape arrested in DC under Trump crime crackdown

DHS spox says 'ICE is targeting the worst of the worst'

Preston Mizell By Preston Mizell Fox News
President Trump praised for demonstrating leadership in Washington, DC Video

President Trump praised for demonstrating leadership in Washington, DC

 'All-Star' panelists discuss efforts to make the streets of the capital orderly under the Trump administration on 'Special Report.'

FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed a few of the convicted, violent criminals arrested in Washington D.C. as part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital. 

DHS shared the arrests of five individuals caught in D.C. with Fox News Digital, which include illegal immigrants convicted of rape, child molestation, assault, and robbery with a deadly weapon.

"Secretary Noem unleashed the U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) to target the worst of the worst—including gang members, murderers, pedophiles, terrorists, and rapists," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital. "Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS has arrested more than 359,000 illegal aliens and removed more than 332,000."

illegal migrants arrested in washington dc amid trump crime crackdown

Illegal migrants David Pineda-Medrano, Junior Alexi Medina-Fuentes, Ja Mi, Jorge Andres Garcia-Celis, and Leonardo Varela-Lopez were arrested in Washington DC amid the Trump crime crackdown. (Department of Homeland Security)

DOJ INVESTIGATING POSSIBLE DC CRIME DATA MANIPULATION AMID TRUMP'S CRACKDOWN ON VIOLENCE

David Pineda-Medrano, an illegal migrant from Guatemala, was previously convicted of attempted first-degree child sexual abuse and sexual abuse of a minor and assault causing bodily injury. 

Junior Alexi Medina-Fuentes, an illegal migrant from Honduras, was previously convicted of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Texas. 

Ja Mi, an illegal migrant from Thailand, was previously convicted of second-degree forcible rape in North Carolina.

DC HAS MURDER-FREE WEEK AS AG BONDI TOUTS 77 MORE ARRESTS IN FEDERAL TAKEOVER

Jorge Andres Garcia-Celis, an illegal migrant from Mexico, was previously convicted of molestation of a minor in California.

Compilation photo showing arrest in DC, and President Trump

There have been more than 550 arrests in Washington, D.C., since Aug. 7, when the Trump administration began a crime crackdown in the city.  (Getty Images)

Leonardo Varela-Lopez, a criminal illegal migrant from Mexico, was previously convicted of assault and three counts of driving under the influence in Utah. 

The quintet of illegal migrants from various countries are just a few of the criminals that ICE and DHS have rounded up in D.C. as President Trump continues his push to crack down on crime in Washington.  

TRUMP ADMIN BANS HOMELESS CAMPS IN DC PARKS AMID CRIME CRACKDOWN

"The facts are ICE is targeting the worst of the worst—including murderers, MS-13 gang members, pedophiles, and rapists. 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens who have been convicted or have pending charges in the U.S.—that doesn’t even include known or suspected terrorists, foreign gang members, convictions for violent crimes in foreign countries, or INTERPOL notices," McLaughlin told Fox.

DHS Asst. Secretary Tricia McLaughlin and ICE agents

Left: Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Right: ICE agents (DHS and ICE)

Trump declared a crime emergency on August 11th following several incidents of violent crime in DC, including the beating of ex-Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer Edward Coristine, nicknamed "Big Balls." 

President Trump also implied that Chicago, Illinois, could be the next stop on his crime-tackling tour, telling reporters in the Oval Office Friday that "we're going to make our cities very, very safe," the president said. "Chicago's a mess."

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news.

