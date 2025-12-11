Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

Kilmar Abrego Garcia released after judge rules Trump admin lacked valid removal order

Garcia became face of Trump administration's mass deportation campaign before his release Thursday

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published | Updated
Leavitt denounces 'judicial activist' who ordered Kilmar Abrego Garcia's release from ICE custody Video

Leavitt denounces 'judicial activist' who ordered Kilmar Abrego Garcia's release from ICE custody

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt fires back at a federal judge's order for the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from I.C.E. custody.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the El Salvadoran illegal immigrant that became the face of the Trump administration's mass deportation campaign, has been released from detention.

Garcia's lawyer confirmed his release with Fox News. 

His release came after a federal judge on Thursday ordered he be freed.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia Checks In At Baltimore ICE Office After Release From Jail

Surrounded by reporters, Kilmar Abrego Garcia and his wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura enter a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office on Aug. 25, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. Abrego Garcia was freed Thursday from Immigration detention.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered Abrego Garcia released from the ICE Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Philipsburg, Pa., on the grounds that the Trump administration had not obtained the final notice of removal order that is needed to deport him to a third country, including a list of African nations they had previously identified for his removal. 

"Since Abrego Garcia’s return from wrongful detention in El Salvador, he has been re-detained, again without lawful authority," Xinis said in her order on Thursday. 

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

