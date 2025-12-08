Expand / Collapse search
Illinois

ICE warns Illinois is releasing violent criminal illegal aliens despite detainers, risking public safety

State has released 1,768 criminal aliens with active detainers since January 2025

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is warning that Illinois officials are releasing violent criminal illegal aliens despite active immigration detainers, a move the agency says is putting the public at risk. 

In the letter shared with Fox News Digital, Todd Lyons, ICE's senior official performing the duties of director, said Illinois has "tens of thousands of criminal illegal aliens" in custody – individuals who, he noted, have committed crimes ranging from murder and rape to child pornography and armed robbery. 

Lyons said these offenders "should be swiftly removed from the United States … and not be returned to our streets to wreak havoc on law-abiding citizens." 

DHS TORCHES 'BAMBOOZLED' DEMS FOR CALLING ICE CRACKDOWN ‘VICIOUS LIES’

A grid of nine mugshots showing the individuals highlighted by ICE. From left to right, top to bottom: Alfonso Batalla Garcia, Leonardo Ignot-Osto, Amilcar Waldo Gonzalez-Jimenez, Victor Manuel Mendoza-Garcia, Juan Morales Martinez, Jaime Mandujano-Nunez, Jose Manuel Fuentes-Vargas, Juan Alberto Caro Marin, and Guillermo Garcia-Porcayo

ICE highlights multiple cases where Illinois agencies failed to honor immigration detainers, releasing offenders later arrested or removed by ICE. They include, from left to right, top to bottom: Alfonso Batalla Garcia, convicted of attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated kidnapping; Leonardo Ignot-Osto, repeat illegal entry offender convicted of child abduction; Amilcar Waldo Gonzalez-Jimenez, convicted of DUI, domestic battery, and criminal sexual assault; Victor Manuel Mendoza-Garcia, convicted of 3 counts of aggravated kidnapping; Juan Morales Martinez, linked to a fatal vehicle crash; Jaime Mandujano-Nunez, convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child; Jose Manuel Fuentes-Vargas, convicted of sexual assault of a child; Juan Alberto Caro Marin, convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse; Guillermo Garcia-Porcayo, convicted of attempted murder. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) )

According to data provided by ICE, Illinois has released 1,768 criminal aliens with active detainers since January 2025. ICE said the crimes tied to those offenders include homicides, assaults, burglaries, weapons offenses and sexual-predatory crimes. 

ICE officer with badge and gun

ICE badge on an officer’s uniform; the agency says Illinois is freeing offenders with active detainers, putting public safety at risk. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

GRIEVING MOTHER BLASTS PRITZKER FOR 'PROTECTING' CRIMINALS AFTER DAUGHTER’S DEATH TIED TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

The agency also said another 4,015 criminal aliens with pending detainers remain in state or local custody, including individuals linked to 51 homicides and more than 800 sexual-predatory offenses.

ICE provided a list of some of the detainers that were not honored, requiring federal officers to track down offenders after their release.

They include Victor Manuel Mendoza-Garcia, convicted of three counts of aggravated kidnapping; Juan Morales Martinez, tied to a fatal vehicle crash; and Amilcar Waldo Gonzalez-Jimenez, convicted of two counts of criminal sexual assault. In each case, ICE says local agencies failed to notify the agency before releasing the individuals.

Some of the other cases cited by ICE involve offenders convicted of child abduction, predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, attempted murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Illinois State Capitol

The Illinois General Assembly. (iStock)

Some of the offenders were later re-arrested or removed from the United States by ICE, according to the documents.

Lyons cautioned that Illinois’ ongoing refusal to honor immigration detainers "plainly jeopardizes public safety" and asked if the state intends to change course or continue releasing violent offenders who may otherwise "walk the streets of Illinois again."
