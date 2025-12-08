ICE warns Illinois is releasing violent criminal illegal aliens despite detainers, risking public safety

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is warning that Illinois officials are releasing violent criminal illegal aliens despite active immigration detainers, a move the agency says is putting the public at risk.

In the letter shared with Fox News Digital, Todd Lyons, ICE's senior official performing the duties of director, said Illinois has "tens of thousands of criminal illegal aliens" in custody – individuals who, he noted, have committed crimes ranging from murder and rape to child pornography and armed robbery.

Lyons said these offenders "should be swiftly removed from the United States … and not be returned to our streets to wreak havoc on law-abiding citizens."

According to data provided by ICE, Illinois has released 1,768 criminal aliens with active detainers since January 2025. ICE said the crimes tied to those offenders include homicides, assaults, burglaries, weapons offenses and sexual-predatory crimes.

The agency also said another 4,015 criminal aliens with pending detainers remain in state or local custody, including individuals linked to 51 homicides and more than 800 sexual-predatory offenses.

ICE provided a list of some of the detainers that were not honored, requiring federal officers to track down offenders after their release.

They include Victor Manuel Mendoza-Garcia, convicted of three counts of aggravated kidnapping; Juan Morales Martinez, tied to a fatal vehicle crash; and Amilcar Waldo Gonzalez-Jimenez, convicted of two counts of criminal sexual assault. In each case, ICE says local agencies failed to notify the agency before releasing the individuals.

Some of the other cases cited by ICE involve offenders convicted of child abduction, predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, attempted murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Some of the offenders were later re-arrested or removed from the United States by ICE, according to the documents.

Lyons cautioned that Illinois’ ongoing refusal to honor immigration detainers "plainly jeopardizes public safety" and asked if the state intends to change course or continue releasing violent offenders who may otherwise "walk the streets of Illinois again."