DeSantis declares wife Casey officially 'cancer-free' after battle with breast cancer

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday made an announcement about his wife Casey’s successful breast cancer treatment.

DeSantis posted a video thanking people for sending their thoughts and prayers to his family after his wife was diagnosed, noting the surgeries and treatments had made his wife "cancer-free."

"Thank you for doing that," DeSantis said of the thoughts and prayers to his family. "It’s lifted her spirits, it’s made a tremendous difference."

DeSantis also passed a message of encouragement to women fighting breast cancer, saying they "can overcome this." His wife first made her diagnosis public in October of last year.

Casey published a tweet on Thursday sharing the video and encouraging other women with breast cancer to keep fighting.

"There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free," the Florida first lady wrote. "To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong."