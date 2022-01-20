DeSantis announces wife Casey completed chemo treatment for breast cancer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis, completed her chemo treatment for breast cancer.

DeSantis announced the good news during a Thursday press conference, saying his wife "fought very hard" and "responded very well" to treatment.

"She ran that gauntlet, she's doing well, and we look forward to having more good news over the next few weeks and months," the Republican governor said.

DeSantis said there was still "more stuff to do" but celebrated the big "milestone" in her treatment.

The Florida first lady announced the milestone in her treatment fighting breast cancer, thanking her husband "for being by my side from the beginning, but especially yesterday as we celebrated my FINAL Chemo Treatment together."

"I'm grateful, very humbled and blessed," Casey wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of the speech.

DeSantis’ spokeswoman Christina Pushaw also announced the news on Twitter.

DeSantis had announced his wife’s diagnosis in October of last year, pledging to give his "unwavering support" to his wife as she fought the disease.

"As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state," DeSantis said in a statement at the time. "Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up."

Critics, including prominent Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, attacked DeSantis online last month as being "missing" on Dec. 29 amid a spike in the COVID-19 omicron variant, but it was revealed by a spokesperson for the governor that he was accompanying his wife to cancer treatment that day.