Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

DeSantis-backed school boards are already making huge changes in Florida

DeSantis-backed school board majorities have ousted 3 Florida superintendents

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The swath of pro-parent school board candidates backed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida is already making their presence known.

The boards are firing teachers and administrators who "spit in parents' faces' prior to Election Day, as one Republican state lawmaker told Politico. So far, three state superintendents have been ousted from their roles since the school board shakeup earlier this month, according to local reports.

"We had a wave in school districts that spit in parents’ faces," state Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican, told Politico. "And now the people who did that are gone."

Superintendents Brennan Asplen of Sarasota, Mark Mullins of Brevard County, and Vickie Cartwright of Broward County were all fired by school boards with conservative majorities, many of which were led by DeSantis-backed members.

DESANTIS-BACKED CANDIDATES FLIP FLORIDA SCHOOL BOARD FROM LIBERAL TO CONSERVATIVE

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio (Photo Illustration)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio (Photo Illustration) (Fox News)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Education Freedom event in Boca Raton, Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Ronn Blitzer/Fox News Digital)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Education Freedom event in Boca Raton, Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Ronn Blitzer/Fox News Digital) (Fox News)

The local teachers union in Brevard County even supported Mullins' ouster, stating that his leadership had failed to address widespread student violence against teachers.

"Students verbally and physically abuse teachers and staff, and there will be no end in sight unless meaningful systemic changes are made," the Brevard Federation of Teachers wrote in a Monday statement.

DESANTIS TOUTS 'RECORD OF ACCOMPLISHMENTS' IN FLORIDA GOV RACE: 'WE HAVE THE WIND AT OUR BACK'

The new DeSantis-backed majorities seek more parental input in and transparency from school administrators. They also largely oppose aggressive COVID-19 measures as well as the teaching of critical race theory and gender issues to young students.

DeSantis harnessed the same wave of parent frustration that initially carried Republican Glenn Youngkin to victory in Virginia's 2021 gubernatorial race.

Hillsborough County residents cast their voting ballots at the C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library polling precinct on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, United States.

Hillsborough County residents cast their voting ballots at the C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library polling precinct on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, United States. ((Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images))

The governor signed the Parental Rights in Education Bill, dubbed by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, earlier this year. The legislation banned schools from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation with students under Third Grade, among other things.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At the end of the day, we're not going to let this state be overrun by woke ideology," DeSantis said when celebrating school board victories earlier this year. "We will fight the woke in the businesses, we will fight the woke in government agencies, we will fight the woke in our schools. We will never, ever surrender to the woke agenda. Florida is the state where woke goes to die."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics