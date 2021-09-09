Justice Department preparing to sue Texas over abortion law

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is getting ready to file suit against Texas over its new law outlawing most abortions, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The action from Attorney General Merrick Garland's DOJ is expected to come as early as this week, Fox News has learned.

BIDEN DOJ VOWS TO DEFEND ABORTION ACCESS IN WAKE OF TEXAS HEARTBEAT BILL

This news comes just days after Garland said the department was "urgently" exploring "all options to challenge Texas S.B. 8 in order to protect the constitutional rights of women... including access to an abortion."

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the impending suit.

The Biden administration, and the Garland DOJ in particular, has been criticized in recent days by Democrats on Capitol Hill and abortions rights groups urging action in the matter.