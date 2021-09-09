Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Justice Department
Published

Justice Department preparing to sue Texas over abortion law

The Garland DOJ had been criticized by Democrats and abortion rights groups urging action

By Jake Gibson | Fox News
close
The threat to Roe v Wade is not coming from Texas: Jonathan Turley Video

The threat to Roe v Wade is not coming from Texas: Jonathan Turley

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley provides insight after Democrats accused the Supreme Court of 'killing' Roe v Wade.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is getting ready to file suit against Texas over its new law outlawing most abortions, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The action from Attorney General Merrick Garland's DOJ is expected to come as early as this week, Fox News has learned.

BIDEN DOJ VOWS TO DEFEND ABORTION ACCESS IN WAKE OF TEXAS HEARTBEAT BILL

This news comes just days after Garland said the department was "urgently" exploring "all options to challenge Texas S.B. 8 in order to protect the constitutional rights of women... including access to an abortion."

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland holds a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland holds a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno (REUTERS)

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the impending suit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden administration, and the Garland DOJ in particular, has been criticized in recent days by Democrats on Capitol Hill and abortions rights groups urging action in the matter.

Jake Gibson is a producer working at the Fox News Washington bureau who covers politics, law enforcement and intelligence issues.

More from Politics