Dems say Trump 'firing the wrong guy' after Waltz ousted as national security advisor

President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and other staffers are out at the National Security Council, sources confirmed to Fox News.

Democrats quickly reacted, saying they fired the "wrong guy."

"Mike Waltz has left the chat," the former Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn, said on X, in a nod to Waltz accidentally adding The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal chat where war plans were reportedly discussed.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told Fox News on Thursday that the Trump administration "should fire him, but they're firing the wrong guy."

"They should be firing Hegseth," Schumer said before adding, "Everyone knew that Hegseth was the wrong guy for DOD, given his background, given his attitude towards women, but given the fact that he had no experience and had never shown an ability to run an organization."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Waltz should step down and agreed with Schumer that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who reportedly shared war plans in a second Signal chat with family members, should be fired by the Trump administration.

"The Trump administration is the most incompetent administration ever assembled, particularly as it relates to the defense and national security apparatus. Pete Hegseth is the most unqualified secretary of defense ever. He's got to go. And if he doesn't have the dignity to resign, Trump should fire him. Now the National Security Advisor is out. He's the first person to leave. He will certainly not be the last," Jeffries told Fox News.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, who is a Navy combat veteran, also shifted blame to Hegseth, telling Fox News that the "most toubling" part of the Signal controversy wasn't "accidentally putting a journalist on there," but "sharing incredibly sensitive information about a strike off of an aircraft carrier, putting pilots at risk."

"I think they fired the wrong guy," Kelly added.

Sources told Fox News that Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong are out, with additional names likely to come. Democrats on Thursday said they would not be the last.

"I'm not surprised that there is turmoil after the Signal gate fiasco, but I think there's a lot more, in the words of the late and great John McCain, there's more shoes to drop off the centipede," Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, told Fox News.

The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

