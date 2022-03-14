Expand / Collapse search
Midterm Elections
Published

Dems reportedly raking in cash, despite lagging poll numbers

Nancy Pelosi has urged her fellow Democrats to unify ahead of the midterms

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The Democratic National Committee reportedly pulled in more than $14 million last month despite sagging poll numbers ahead of the November midterms

Sources familiar with the fundraising told NBC News the $14 million figure was nearly double the DNC’s February goal and roughly split 50-50 between large and grassroots donors. 

President Joe Biden speaks at the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Washington. 

President Joe Biden speaks at the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The news, if confirmed in the DNC’s public filing due next week, comes the day President Biden is scheduled to attend his first in-person Democratic fundraising event since taking over the White House. 

Biden’s flagging poll numbers are adding to steep headwinds Democrats are facing in a midterm election year that historically has been unfavorable to the party in power. 

Multiple polls suggest Biden and his party are losing its key demographic base as inflation hits 40-year highs, eating away at America’s pocketbooks. 

Price for a gallon of regular-grade gasoline is shown on a digital sign at a service station Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Denver.

Price for a gallon of regular-grade gasoline is shown on a digital sign at a service station Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A poll from The Wall Street Journal indicated that nonwhite voters have been the most impacted by inflation. Many of the respondents blamed President Biden's green initiatives for causing inflation and said they believed Republican candidates were better equipped to fix the economy. 

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference about infrastructure at Pier One at Brooklyn Bridge Park, Monday, March 14, 2022, in New York.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference about infrastructure at Pier One at Brooklyn Bridge Park, Monday, March 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged her fellow Democrats to unify ahead of the November midterms and to move past infighting between the party’s centrists and progressive wing.  

The DNC did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment before publication. 

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

