Dems reportedly raking in cash, despite lagging poll numbers

The Democratic National Committee reportedly pulled in more than $14 million last month despite sagging poll numbers ahead of the November midterms.

Sources familiar with the fundraising told NBC News the $14 million figure was nearly double the DNC’s February goal and roughly split 50-50 between large and grassroots donors.

The news, if confirmed in the DNC’s public filing due next week, comes the day President Biden is scheduled to attend his first in-person Democratic fundraising event since taking over the White House.

Biden’s flagging poll numbers are adding to steep headwinds Democrats are facing in a midterm election year that historically has been unfavorable to the party in power.

Multiple polls suggest Biden and his party are losing its key demographic base as inflation hits 40-year highs, eating away at America’s pocketbooks.

A poll from The Wall Street Journal indicated that nonwhite voters have been the most impacted by inflation. Many of the respondents blamed President Biden's green initiatives for causing inflation and said they believed Republican candidates were better equipped to fix the economy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged her fellow Democrats to unify ahead of the November midterms and to move past infighting between the party’s centrists and progressive wing.

The DNC did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment before publication.

