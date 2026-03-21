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Politics

Dems block GOP amendment tying voter ID bill to transgender sports ban

Sen. Tommy Tuberville's amendment to the SAVE America Act failed on a party-line vote

By Alex Miller Fox News
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Senate Republicans push SAVE America Act for voter citizenship proof Video

Senate Republicans push SAVE America Act for voter citizenship proof

Senate Republicans are working to pass the SAVE America Act, requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to vote. Chad Pergram and Kayleigh McEnany discuss GOP struggles to secure votes and Democratic opposition, including Sen. Cory Booker's criticism.

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Senate Democrats blocked a move by Senate Republicans to modify a Trump-backed voter ID bill with a provision that would halt men in women’s sports.

The amendment to the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act from Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., was one of several tweaks to the legislation requested by President Donald Trump.

Tuberville’s amendment could have codified Trump’s earlier executive order from last year to ban transgender women from participating in women’s sports — a culture war flashpoint between Republicans and Democrats that, unless turned into law, will likely be reversed should a Democratic administration take over in 2028.

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Sen. Tommy Tuberville

 U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) speaks to reporters as he returns to his office at the U.S. Capitol on February 10, 2026 in Washington, DC (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

But, as expected, the add-on failed on a party-line vote in the upper chamber.

The amendment was the first of several expected to hit the floor as Republicans continue their takeover strategy to debate the bill. Saturday marked the fifth day that the SAVE America Act dominated the floor.

"I would do whatever it took to get this passed," Tuberville told Fox News Digital. "This is probably one of the most important bills that's come through here in a long, long time. It’s just pitting Americans versus non-Americans."

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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 4: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during the House and Senate Democrats' joint news conference on DHS funding negotiations in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. Schumer is flanked from left by Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Others on the docket include a ban on transgender surgeries on minors and halting unsolicited mail-in ballots — add-ons that Trump requested Republicans tack onto the voter ID and citizen verification bill.

And the ongoing floor takeover likely won’t result in the SAVE America Act passing, given that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Democrats are unified in their rejection of the legislation.

"So I'm like, President Trump, we need to get it done," he continued. "But I don't know whether we’ve got enough support, even on the Republican side, much less Democrats."

REPUBLICANS SIGNAL NO RETREAT ON SAVE ACT AS MARATHON SENATE DEBATE KICKS OFF

President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The unlimited debate on the legislation is meant to mimic the talking filibuster, a strategy that would lower the threshold to pass the legislation to a simple 50-vote majority at the cost of deadlocking the Senate floor.

And Senate Democrats would be able to offer an unlimited number of amendments that could drastically change the bill, which Republicans have acknowledged they don’t have the numbers to block.

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The floor takeover they’re currently undertaking is largely meant to shift blame from Republicans to Schumer and Democrats for the bill’s expected failure, given that, in order to pass conventionally, the GOP would need 60 votes.

But others hope, like Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who is the lead sponsor of the SAVE America Act in the Senate, that the constant debate will grind down Democratic resistance and flip some over to support the bill.

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

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