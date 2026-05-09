Democrats shy away from questions on whether Harris should run for president in 2028

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Democrats are staying far away from questions about whether former Vice President Kamala Harris should run for president again in 2028.

"I have no idea," Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., the former House majority whip, told Fox News Digital.

"I have no idea who's running, and we'll focus on 2028 after 2026," Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., answered, referring to the November midterms.

Although the slate of presidential candidates has ample time to settle, the responses hint at party uncertainty about whether Harris is the strongest figure who could represent the party in 2028 and underscore reluctance from lawmakers to project what their party might look like two years down the road.

KAMALA HARRIS TEASES SHE 'MIGHT' RUN FOR PRESIDENT AGAIN IN 2028

"I won't comment until I know whether she really actually is or not," Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., said.

Democrats suffered a blistering defeat in 2024, losing the popular vote nationally as Republicans stormed to a governing trifecta across the White House, Senate and House of Representatives.

Harris, who did not outperform former President Joe Biden’s 2020 election performance in any county across the U.S., raised eyebrows when she passed up an opportunity to run for governor of California, freeing her up for another shot at the White House.

"In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor," Harris said in a statement posted to Instagram last July.

"I love this state, its people and its promise. It is my home. However, after careful reflection, I’ve decided not to run for Governor in this election."

But — even if Harris decides to throw her name in the ring — she likely won't be the only candidate with a national profile looking to flip Democratic fortunes in 2028.

KAMALA HARRIS REVEALS TIMETABLE FOR MAKING MAJOR POLITICAL DECISION IN DEEP BLUE STATE

Alongside Harris, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are all names being floated as potential presidential contenders, each of whom has made a name for themselves by opposing President Donald Trump.

Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., believes that Democrats will have choices — and not just among governors either.

"I think that's her decision," Larson said of Harris. "But I believe there should be a wide-open Democratic primary, and I think there'll be a lot of contenders; you know, governors, senators. But I also think people outside of government will be interested in running too."

"It’ll be a healthy experience, and that anyone who's interested ought to run," Larson added.

Larson did not list any specific names he would support or expect to be a frontrunner in that picture.

HERE ARE THE DEMOCRATS WHO MAY EVENTUALLY RUN FOR PRESIDENT IN 2028

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Although he declined to definitively say whether he believes Harris ought to lead the Democratic ticket, at least one Democrat, Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., said he wouldn’t rule Harris out.

"I think there's definitely a lot of support still out there for her. And she seemed real sharp on the issues still. So, we'll see how it goes. But there's gonna be a lot of people jumping in that one," Ivey said.