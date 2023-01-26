Democrats Schiff and Swalwell fundraising off getting booted from Intel Committee amid McCarthy feud

Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif, fundraising and campaigning on their spat with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who removed them from the House Intelligence Committee this week.

After the two California Democrats were ousted from the committee Tuesday, Schiff threatened McCarthy, stating that he would not stand down while urging the American public to donate money to his then soon-to-be announced Senate campaign.

"This political retribution from Kevin McCarthy is only going to make me fight harder. Stand with me against Kevin McCarthy" Schiff tweeted shortly after McCarthy announced he would not allow him back on the committee, followed by a link to donate to Democratic donation site ACT BLUE.

Schiff seized the opportunity to announce that he will be running for the California Senate in 2024, a seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who recently announced her retirement next cycle.

"And here’s why: I fought him and Donald Trump when they tried to tear down our democracy. If he thinks this will stop me, he will soon find out differently," the Democrat also Tweeted as part of his McCarthy rant.

Swalwell also used McCarthy's announcement as a fundraising opportunity, claiming the new speaker is "obsessed" with him and that the committee boot was the result of a "personal vendetta."

"In the middle of the night, Kevin McCarthy removed me from the House Intelligence Committee. Kevin McCarthy is obsessed with me," Swalwell wrote in a fundraising email Thursday. "Kevin McCarthy has a personal vendetta against us and is using his new power to attempt to silence us. But I will never back down. That's why we're working to fight back against these attacks. Can you split a donation between my campaign and CADEM today so we can continue telling the truth about McCarthy's corrupt, anti-democracy party?"

After sitting on the committee for several years, McCarthy decided not to allow Schiff and Swalwell to serve in the 118th Congress, telling reporters Wednesday that Schiff used "his power as a chairman and lied to the American public… He used his position as chairman, knowing he has information the rest of America does not, and lied to the American public."

