Democrats rip Gov. Abbott over Christmas Eve migrant drop off near VP Harris’ residence in record-cold temps

Texas governor Greg Abbott is facing criticism from Democrats for the late-night drop off of over 100 migrants in freezing temperatures in Washington, D.C., on Christmas Eve.

Three buses carrying migrants from Texas arrived in Washington, D.C., late Saturday evening, including one which dropped its passengers near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The migrants were then helped by the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network and taken to a local church, according to 7News reporter Christian Flores.

Local organizers had expected the buses to arrive on Sunday but found out Saturday that the group would get to Washington a day early, according to the Associated Press. The people on board included young children.

The White House called it a "shameful stunt."

"Governor Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any Federal or local authorities. This was a cruel, dangerous, and shameful stunt," said White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan in a statement.

"As we have repeatedly said, we are willing to work with anyone – Republican or Democrat alike – on real solutions, like the comprehensive immigration reform and border security measures President Biden sent to Congress on his first day in office, but these political games accomplish nothing and only put lives in danger," he added.

Democrat Texas Congressman, Joaquin Castro, tweeted Sunday, "Worthless @GovAbott dropping off people with no money and no means on Christmas Eve in 15 degree weather near the VP’s residence."

Congressman Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y also stated in a tweet, "Governor Abbott claims to be a "pro-life Christian" yet shows no regard for the lives of children left shivering in the freezing cold on Christmas Eve."

"Dropping off migrants in 18 degree weather is so cruel that it ought to be criminal," he said.

Gov. Abbott's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In a letter Abbott sent to President Biden on Tuesday, the Texas governor cited freezing temperatures in cities like El Paso as his reason to transport the migrants as migrant housing facilities already at capacity have been forced to release people outside onto the streets.

"Your policies will leave many people in the bitter, dangerous cold as a polar vortex moves into Texas," Abbott wrote. "Texas has borne a lopsided burden caused by your open border policies."

The Republican also called the current border crisis a "catastrophe" for which Biden was solely responsible.

"This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a catastrophe of your own making," he wrote. "The need to address this crisis is not the job of border states like Texas. Instead, the U.S. Constitution dictates that it is your job, Mr. President, to defend the borders of our country, regulate our nation’s immigration, and manage those who seek refuge here," he added.

The White House has repeatedly claimed that the southern border is secure, even as border states brace for the ending of Title 42 which would add to the already record-setting migrant surge across the border this year.

Neither Vice President Harris nor President Biden has visited the border despite many calls from lawmakers to do so.

Earlier this month, a bus from Texas carrying about 30 Nicaraguan migrants dropped its passengers outside Harris’s residence.

In September, several buses dropped off about 100 migrants outside the VP's residence.

"Our supposed Border Czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to even visit the border to see firsthand the impact of the open border policies she has helped implement, even going so far as to claim the border is ‘secure,’" Abbott said at the time. "Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C., until President Biden and Border Czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border."

Fox News’ Patrick Hauf and Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.