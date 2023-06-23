Expand / Collapse search
Democrats
Published

Democrats lose support from Latinos as 1 in 3 say neither party cares more about them: poll

Approximately 30% of poll respondents said Democrats care more about the Latino community

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Latinos in the United States continue to lean toward the Democratic Party, but their allegiance is waning.

According to a new poll released Friday, a plurality of Latinos say "neither" political party cares more about their demographic.

Approximately 32% of Latino respondents said neither party cares more about the community, according to the Axios-Ipsos Latino Poll. 

CHUCK TODD UPSET OVER 'BIZARRE MOMENT' OF HISPANICS GREETING TRUMP IN MIAMI: 'A REAL PERVERSION'

Latino voters

A sign tells Americans to vote in English and Spanish. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Approximately 30% responded that Democrats care more about Latinos, compared to 11% of respondents who said Republicans care more. 

An additional 11% said both parties care about the Latino community equally, and 15% said they did not know.

The Axios-Ipsos Latino Poll was conducted in partnership with Noticias Telemundo. It has a ±3.5 percentage point margin of sampling error and a 95% level of confidence, according to Axios.

LATINO DEMOCRATS SUPPORT 'LATINX' BAN, SAY IT IS 'CULTURAL APPROPRIATION': 'HADN'T HEARD THE WORD UNTIL TODAY'

President Joe Biden

President Biden takes questions from children during an event marking Take Your Child To Work Day April 27, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The poll also showed President Biden has retained a bloc of support from Latino voters, with 47% of respondents saying they held a favorable opinion of the president. 

Approximately 29% of respondents reported holding a favorable view of former President Trump. Approximately 20% of Latinos polled held a positive opinion of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Latinos of different political backgrounds have found common cause on a variety of issues in recent years.

Latinos for Trump

Former President Trump gives a thumbs up to the cheering crowd after a Latinos for Trump Coalition roundtable in Phoenix. Trump maintained an approval rating of approximately 29% among respondents to the latest Axios-Ipsos Latino Poll. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

The widespread debate over "Latinx" has brought rare agreement among some Republicans and Latino Democrats, who support decisions to remove the term from government documents for different reasons.

While the term was coined 20 years ago to be an inclusive and gender-neutral word for people of Latino descent, "Latinx" has garnered increased popularity on the left over the last several years, while polls show a vast majority of Americans are unfamiliar with the term. 

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

