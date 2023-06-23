Democrats lose support from Latinos as 1 in 3 say neither party cares more about them: poll

Latinos in the United States continue to lean toward the Democratic Party, but their allegiance is waning.

According to a new poll released Friday, a plurality of Latinos say "neither" political party cares more about their demographic.

Approximately 32% of Latino respondents said neither party cares more about the community, according to the Axios-Ipsos Latino Poll.

Approximately 30% responded that Democrats care more about Latinos, compared to 11% of respondents who said Republicans care more.

An additional 11% said both parties care about the Latino community equally, and 15% said they did not know.

The Axios-Ipsos Latino Poll was conducted in partnership with Noticias Telemundo. It has a ±3.5 percentage point margin of sampling error and a 95% level of confidence, according to Axios.

The poll also showed President Biden has retained a bloc of support from Latino voters, with 47% of respondents saying they held a favorable opinion of the president.

Approximately 29% of respondents reported holding a favorable view of former President Trump. Approximately 20% of Latinos polled held a positive opinion of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Latinos of different political backgrounds have found common cause on a variety of issues in recent years.

The widespread debate over "Latinx" has brought rare agreement among some Republicans and Latino Democrats, who support decisions to remove the term from government documents for different reasons.

While the term was coined 20 years ago to be an inclusive and gender-neutral word for people of Latino descent, "Latinx" has garnered increased popularity on the left over the last several years, while polls show a vast majority of Americans are unfamiliar with the term.

