Democrats embrace meddling in Republican primaries, celebrate 'MAGA extremist' victory in Michigan House race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is embracing its strategy of meddling in Republican primaries following Tuesday's upset victory of John Gibbs over incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District.

In an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, the DCCC — the campaign organization responsible for running hundreds of thousands of dollars in ads to boost Gibbs in the primary — celebrated his victory, and referred to him as a "MAGA extremist" that would ensure Democrats would retake the seat in November.

"Last night, Donald Trump’s dream became the GOP’s nightmare. John Gibbs’ winning this primary seals the fate of Republicans hoping to keep this now Democratic-leaning district," the DCCC said in the statement.

"An anti-choice radical who sided with violent insurrectionists and would throw out your vote if he doesn’t like it, Gibbs is no match for Hillary Scholten, who has dedicated her career to bringing people together to get things done. Republicans have no choice but to embrace their unelectable MAGA extremist candidate," the DCCC added.

ABC PANEL CRITICIZES DEMOCRATS MEDDLING IN GOP PRIMARIES: ‘EMBARRASSINGLY HYPOCRITICAL’

Gibbs narrowly came out on top in a race that drew national attention following Meijer's vote to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol last year.

Meijer's vote drew the ire of Trump, who thrust his support behind Gibbs last fall in a continued effort to oust those who supported his failed impeachment.

Meijer's campaign blasted the DCCC following his loss to Gibbs, telling Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement that Democrats were responsible for ousting a member of Congress willing to "stand up for the Constitution."

"In a close race, $425k in free television advertisements from the Democrats certainly helped John Gibbs. There is no doubt about that," said Kevin Seifert, an adviser to Meijer's campaign. "The Democrats didn’t want to face Peter Meijer in a general election, so they propped up and actively funded a Trump-endorsed candidate. It’s that simple."

"Democrats got the match-up they wanted and in the process, threw overboard one of the few members of the House Republican Conference who was willing to stand on principle and stand up for the Constitution. It’s reprehensible," he added.

REP. PETER MEIJER ON HOUSE DEMOCRATS' CAMPAIGN ARM FUNDING HIS PRIMARY OPPONENT: ‘POLITICAL JIU-JITSU’

The DCCC has also drawn sharp criticism for its election meddling from some House Democrats, including Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., who called it "unconscionable," and accused the organization of supporting candidates who want to "destroy our democracy."

The Justice Democrats, a left-wing group supported by "Squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., reacted to the meddling by accusing the DCCC of being more willing to support Republicans than progressive Democrats.

The DCCC, however, has continued to defend its strategy, telling Fox News Digital that it would "do what it takes" to maintain control of the House of Representatives in November.

"The DCCC is laser focused on holding the House majority and will do what it takes to keep the speaker's gavel out of McCarthy's hands," spokesperson Matt Corrodoni said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gibbs will now face Democrat nominee Hillary Scholten in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched races in this year's midterms.