Democratic campaign committee offers COVID-19 face masks in exchange for financial contributions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is "giving away" COVID-19 face masks in exchange for campaign contributions, according to a new email fundraising appeal.

Even as most of the country has moved on from masking up, the DCCC email solicited supporters with a special mask deal. "For a limited time we’re giving away our special edition face masks to anyone who donates $15 or more to elect Democrats -- it’s our way of showing our appreciation!" the email read.

The mask giveaway comes just days after the CDC updated its COVID-19 guidelines to remove certain restrictions. The new guidance disposed of the six-feet social distancing rule, a long-standing recommendation meant to prevent spread of the virus.

FOX NEWS POLL: MORE CONCERN OVER CORONAVIRUS THAN MONKEYPOX

The DCCC described that the new fundraising tactic as an effort "to protect and expand" their current majority in the House and Senate as the heated midterm elections near.

CDC EASES COVID GUIDANCE IN SHIFT OF APPROACH

A recent Fox News poll showed that just 3% of voters identified COVID-19 as the most important issue in deciding their vote this November. Inflation (41%), followed by abortion (14%), were by far the most important issues to most voters, according to the poll.

The DCCC did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The midterm elections are less than three months away, as Republicans and Democrats battle for control of the House and Senate on Nov. 8.