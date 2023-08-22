Democrats book plane to fly anti-MAGA banner over GOP debate in Milwaukee

The Democratic National Committee has booked a plane to fly over the GOP 2024 presidential primary debate, trailing a banner attacking the "MAGA base" on Wednesday night.

Eight Republican candidates will take the stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at 9 p.m. ET for the first primary debate. Outside the venue, billboards will feature highlights from each of the candidates' careers, but the DNC's banner in the sky will summarize the night: "GOP 2024: A Race for the Extreme MAGA Base," according to Politico.

The DNC has also set up a "war room" to respond to claims the GOP candidates make throughout the debate.

"We’re not going to take the bait at every turn, because that’s not a recipe for success," a Biden campaign official told the outlet. "You’ll see us chime in if we feel like we need to respond directly to something that is egregious."

THE STAGE IS SET FOR THE GOP DEBATE! SIGN UP NOW TO WATCH LIVE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Other billboards near the venue will tout the accomplishments of President Biden and Vice President Harris, including a "Record number of new jobs; Lowering costs; Updating our nation’s roads and bridges; Protecting a woman’s right to choose nationwide."

REPUBLICAN PARTY RELEASES REQUIREMENTS FOR PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES HOPING TO MAKE FIRST 2024 PRIMARY DEBATE

The Republican National Committee has confirmed the debate will feature North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

To make the stage, candidates were required to reach 1% in three national polls , or 1% in two national polls and two state-specific polls from the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

Additionally, to reach the debate stage, candidates were required to have 40,000 unique donors to their campaign committee (or exploratory committee), with "at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in 20+ states and/or territories," according to the RNC criteria.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP