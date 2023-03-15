Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Democratic senator turns on Biden nominee Eric Garcetti after receiving 'very credible' information

Garcetti's nomination faces a razor-thin vote later Wednesday

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, will vote against Eric Garcetti to become the U.S. ambassador to India, she announced Wednesday.

Hirono broke away from her party and will vote against President Biden's nominee after saying she received "very credible" information regarding Garcetti that she says is disqualifying. Hirono did not detail what the information is.

Hirono told reporters that she had received "information that was given to me in confidence, but very credible, which is leading to my no vote," according to NBC.

The senator had previously said she was in favor of Garcetti's nomination. Her about-face comes as Republicans have roadblocked his nomination over a sexual harassment scandal in his previous office. Hirono gave no indication that her information related to that scandal, however.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, says that she will vote against former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to become the U.S. ambassador to India.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, says that she will vote against former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to become the U.S. ambassador to India. (Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been embroiled in scandal after being nominated to serve as ambassador to India.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been embroiled in scandal after being nominated to serve as ambassador to India. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Garcetti has been awaiting confirmation for over 600 days.

Several Republicans have themselves broken ranks to support his nomination, arguing the post is too important to leave vacant for so long.

"It’s a national security imperative to immediately have an ambassador in place in India. We can't afford to wait any longer," Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., told Fox News Digital last week.

Garcetti's role is one of many ambassadorships the Biden administration has struggled to fill.

President Biden's nominee for U.S. ambassador to India is embroiled in a scandal.

President Biden's nominee for U.S. ambassador to India is embroiled in a scandal. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Garcetti's nomination will face a final vote in the Senate later Wednesday.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

