Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz says police informed him of possible murder plot against him

Moskowitz recently praised Susie Wiles, who President-elect Trump tapped to serve as his chief of staff

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Rep. Jared Moskowitz shares his thoughts on the Kamala campaign Video

Rep. Jared Moskowitz shares his thoughts on the Kamala campaign

Rep. Jared Moskowitz shares his thoughts on the DNC and the Kamala Harris campaign.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., said in a statement that the Margate Police Department informed him about a possible plot to kill him.

The congressman, who won re-election this week, said authorities informed him of the news a day ahead of the election.

"The day before the election, I was notified by the Margate Police Department, located in my Congressional District, about a potential plot on my life. The individual in question was arrested not far from my home; he is a former felon who was in possession of a rifle, a suppressor, and body armor," Moskowitz said in the statement.

DEM CONGRESSMAN SAYS TRUMP SHOULD TALK ABOUT DROPPING OUT AFTER DEBATE

Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Rep. Jared Moskowitz speaks during a press conference held to address MAGA Republicans' decision to prioritize the impeachment of President Joe Biden over other domestic issues in the United States on Dec. 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Integrity Project)

"Found with him was a manifesto that, among other things, included antisemitic rhetoric and only my name on the ‘target’ list. There are many other details that I will not disclose as I do not want to interfere with an ongoing investigation," the lawmaker noted.

"This is outrageous," Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., tweeted in response to Moskowitz's statement about the potential plot. "Nobody should hurt Jared!"

Fox News Digital reached out to the Margate Police Department regarding the potential murder plot against Moskowitz, and Maj. Alain Banatte provided a press release that discusses the arrest of 41-year-old John Lapinski.

GEOGRAPHIC TERRITORY OF HURRICANE DISASTER IS ‘GIGANTIC’: REP JARED MOSKOWITZ

Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat from Florida, during a hearing with the full task force on the assassination attempt of former President Donald J. Trump in Butler, Penn, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 26, 2024. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"On November 2, 2024, the Margate Police Department conducted an investigation that resulted in the arrest of John Lapinski, DOB 07/23/83, a resident of Margate, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other firearms related charges," the release noted. 

"During the investigation, our detectives located several firearms and evidence that indicated he may have been planning some type of criminal act," the press release continued. "The Margate Police Department contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to assist with the investigation.

"Since this investigation is still active and ongoing the Margate Police Department will not be providing further comment. The ATF is currently the lead agency for this investigation," the press release concluded.

REP. JARED MOSKOWITZ: WE NEED TO GET TO A CEASE-FIRE, BUT WE MUST GET THE HOSTAGES OUT

Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat from Florida, during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Monday, July 22, 2024. (Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moskowitz congratulated Susie Wiles in response to the news that President-elect Donald Trump had picked her as his chief of staff. 

"Congrats to @susie57!" he tweeted. "I worked with Susie in the DeSantis Administration. She is brilliant, tough, strategic. She will serve the country well."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics