Democrat power broker, donor charged with racketeering

A prominent Democrat power broker is facing racketeering and other charges in New Jersey, the state's attorney general revealed Monday.

Businessman George Norcross is facing the charges in connection to government-issued tax credits. State Attorney General Matt Platkin alleged Norcross and others got property rights along the state's Camden waterfront and collected millions of dollars in state-backed tax credits.

Prosecutors say Norcoss and his associates "used their political influence to tailor New Jersey economic development legislation to their preferences. After the legislation was enacted in September 2013, members and associates of the Norcross Enterprise conspired to, and did, extort and coerce others to obtain — for certain individuals and business entities — properties and property rights on the Camden, New Jersey waterfront and associated tax incentive credits."

The indictment further alleges that Norcross "led a criminal enterprise whose members and associates agreed the enterprise would extort others through threats and fear of economic and reputational harm and commit other criminal offenses to achieve the enterprise's goals."

The indictment also charges Norcross’ brother Philip, a lobbyist; lawyer Bill Tambussi; former Camden Mayor Dana Redd; Sidney Brown, the CFO of trucking company NFI; and John O’Donnell, a northern New Jersey businessman, according to Politico.

Norcross never held elected office himself but nevertheless wielded massive power in New Jersey politics. He was also a key member of the state's Democratic National Committee.

Norcross was known to be friends with powerful Democrats such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, among others.

Another of Norcross' brothers, Donald, is a member of the House of Representatives. He was not named in the indictment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.