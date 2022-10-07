Democratic operatives disguise partisan websites as local news to influence midterms

Democratic operatives are reportedly behind dozens of outlets presenting themselves as local news websites while pushing pro-Democratic Party content.

A network of approximately 51 separate U.S. news sites have disguised themselves with local names in order to push politically advantageous reports under the guise of regional journalism, according to Axios.

The individual sites are held under the umbrella of a for-profit company called Local Report Inc, which was first incorporated in Florida in 2021.

Each site boasts numerous articles and editorial contribution from The American Independent, a progressive media group started by Media Matters co-founder David Brock, Axios reports.

The sites — all based out of Washington, D.C. — boast names meant to convey local presence across the country, such as "Milwaukee Metro Times."

The American Independent describes itself as the "No. 1 digital platform for progressive news" and claims to "strive to report with honesty and integrity and shine a light on those in power who obstruct progress."

On its website, The American Independent solicits donations to "support progressive journalism" and directs those interested to donate via PayPal to a company called True Blue Media, LLC.

The complex network of pseudo-local media shops comes to light as the U.S. heads into the 2022 midterm election season, with battleground states heavily targeted by the group.