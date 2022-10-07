Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Elections
Published

GOP dives deep on crime debate ahead of midterm elections

Vance labelled himself as the candidate of "law and order"

By Mark Meredith | Fox News
close
Midterm candidates embrace law enforcement as Election Day nears Video

Midterm candidates embrace law enforcement as Election Day nears

Fox News’ Mark Meredith reports on crime as a front-and-center issue in key midterm races.

WASHINGTON – With numerous polls showing Americans increasingly concerned about rising crime, Republican candidates nationwide are highlighting the issue in an effort to reach swing voters. 

On Wednesday, Ohio GOP senate candidate J.D. Vance declared himself as a "law and order" candidate while campaigning with Donald Trump Jr.

"I think American citizens, whether they're rich or poor, black or white, deserve to live in safe communities," said Vance in an interview with Fox News following the back the blue event.

STRATEGISTS AND POLITICAL EXPERTS WEIGH EFFECT OF GOP'S FOCUS ON CRIME AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

J.D. Vance is the Republican Senate candidate in Ohio endorsed by Former President Donald Trump.

J.D. Vance is the Republican Senate candidate in Ohio endorsed by Former President Donald Trump. (Tom E. Puskar)

The latest polls show Vance and his opponent, Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, in a close contest. Ryan, who held events in Columbus on Thursday, refused to cede the issue to the GOP.

PAIN AT THE PUMP COULD SHIFT MIDTERM OUTCOME: ‘THIS ELECTION IS LIKELY WON OR LOST AT THE PUMP’

"People want to pick up the phone and be able to have a police officer respond. Of course, you got to get rid of bad cops, but we need more good cops, and we need better paid cops," Ryan told Fox in an interview.

Rep. Tim Ryan, US Democrat Senate candidate for Ohio, currently represents Ohio's 13th Congressional District.

Rep. Tim Ryan, US Democrat Senate candidate for Ohio, currently represents Ohio's 13th Congressional District. (Gaelen Morse/Bloomberg )

Traditionally the crime issue has impacted races in larger communities. However, given the rise in crime since the pandemic, the issue has gained traction in the heartland. On Wednesday, crime was a key topic of Kansas gubernatorial debate. Incumbent Democratic candidate Gov. Laura Kelly vowed to address crime through boosting the state’s economy.

"We know that a lot of time crime results from poverty, and so as we develop our economy, and we get people good jobs, I think that will contribute to the law" said Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas., during the debate.

FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks at the dedication and unveiling ceremony of a statue in honor of Amelia Earhart in Statuary Hall, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2022. Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be "on the chopping block" if her party did not win in the November elections. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks at the dedication and unveiling ceremony of a statue in honor of Amelia Earhart in Statuary Hall, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2022. Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be "on the chopping block" if her party did not win in the November elections. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A recent Fox survey, of registered voters, found voters give the GOP a more favorable rating on the crime debate by a 13 point margin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The poll was conducted from Sept. 9-12, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Mark Meredith currently serves as a Washington-based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in May 2019.

More from Politics