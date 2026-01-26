Expand / Collapse search
Congress

Democrat who broke with party says his DHS funding vote a 'mistake' after 2nd Minneapolis ICE shooting

Rep Tom Suozzi, one of 7 Democrats who voted with Republicans last week, regrets vote as others stay silent

By Leo Briceno Fox News
One of the seven House Democrats who voted with Republicans to advance a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spending bill last week is now characterizing his vote as a mistake, highlighting growing unrest among moderate Democrats over the department's funding even as lawmakers look to escape a looming government shutdown.

In the wake of a deadly clash between immigration enforcement and agitators in Minnesota over the weekend, Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., apologized publicly for his vote in a post to Facebook.

"I failed to view the DHS funding vote as a referendum on the illegal and immoral conduct of ICE in Minneapolis," Suozzi said, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a key agency in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown efforts.

DEMS RELENT, SENATE SENDS $174B SPENDING PACKAGE TO TRUMP'S DESK AS SHUTDOWN LOOMS OVER DHS FUNDING

Tom Suozzi, left, pictured next to ICE agents, right

Rep. Tom Suozzi, left, pictured next to ICE agents, right. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images; Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

"I hear the anger from my constituents and I take responsibility for that. I have long been critical of ICE’s unlawful behavior, and I must do a better job demonstrating that," he added.

The other six Democrats contacted by Fox News Digital did not respond to inquiries about their votes.

Suozzi's comments come as Democrats in the Senate are signaling growing opposition to passing the DHS bill and funding the government ahead of a possible shutdown on Jan. 30. The DHS bill, which includes funding for ICE, is part of a four-bill package that the House of Representatives passed last week.

The political outlook of the DHS funding bill changed over the weekend with the death of Alex Pretti.

According to DHS, ICE officers shot and killed Pretti, 37, in a confrontation on Saturday when Pretti attempted to disrupt law enforcement activities while in possession of a firearm. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has said agents acted in self-defense.

Pretti is the second civilian shot by ICE in the past month.

The Friday before Pretti’s death, Suozzi and six other Democrats broke with the rest of their party to advance a DHS funding bill that the majority of the party had condemned as inadequate in its provisions on ICE.

Department of Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem testifies before the House Committee on Homeland Security in the Cannon House Office Building on Dec. 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

GOP SEN. CASSIDY BREAKS WITH TRUMP OVER DEADLY SHOOTING BY BORDER PATROL AGENT IN MINNEAPOLIS

Even with new body camera requirements, additional training mandates and some reductions in funding, Democrats saw the package as unlikely to prevent future deadly clashes between ICE and agitators.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and the Congressional Progressive Caucus, a group of over 70 lawmakers, said they wouldn’t support a spending bill that didn’t include greater guardrails for ICE.

"I am glad to announce that the Congressional Progressive Caucus has adopted an official position to hold ICE accountable. Our caucus members will oppose all funding for immigration enforcement in any appropriations bills until meaningful reforms are enacted to end militarized policing practices," Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said at a press event shortly before Republicans unveiled their DHS bill last week.

Their calls were soon adopted by party leadership in the chamber.

Now, with the death of Pretti, what little support the DHS funding had among Democrats is dwindling further. 

Suozzi, who had highlighted his role as one of seven Democrats to support the bill on his website, called on Trump to end his ICE deportation campaign.

"The senseless and tragic murder of Alex Pretti underscores what happens when untrained federal agents operate without accountability. President Trump must immediately end ‘Operation Metro Surge’ and ICE’s occupation of Minneapolis that has sown chaos, led to tragedy and undermined experienced local law enforcement," Suozzi said.

Ice agent

An ICE agent is seen standing in front of a house in a residential area.  (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Senate is expected to vote on the bundle of four bills in the coming days. Questions remain whether negotiators will modify the DHS package to avoid a shutdown if Democrats remain united in their opposition.

If modified, the package would have to be taken up again in the House. U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has said he has no intention of bringing the House back in the coming week.

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

